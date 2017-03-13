Advice For Coachella Users After Massive Hack, Lineup Changed

Coachella user accounts have been hacked, according to Billboard. Coachella is still investigating the large data breach, which affected many Coachella.com account holders.

RT @everiting Coachella Website Hack Could Lead To Phishing Attacks Against Users https://t.co/9WXnBvRo1Y pic.twitter.com/0PnfCtWJjp — The ITeam (@theiteamcalgary) March 3, 2017

Last Tuesday, concert promoter Goldenvoice revealed that Coachella website experienced a large data breach, which resulted in hackers gaining access to users’ personal information. While authorities are currently investigating the massive hack, Goldenvoice warns Coachella users that they could be targeted by “phishing emails sent from people impersonating Coachella personnel.”

The personal information on the Coachella website included users’ full names, email addresses, phone numbers as well as birth dates, all of which the users were requested to provide upon signing up on Coachella.com.

Goldenvoice noted that no user passwords have been stolen in the massive data breach. The organizers also added that the hackers have been blocked from further access to Coachella user data. The personal information provided by festival-goers using Coachella.com didn’t include the users’ financial information, as Coachella accounts are not linked to the ticket purchasing process, which includes credit card numbers and other sensitive data.

Goldenvoice Confirms Hack of Coachella Website in video, “You may be targeted by phishing emails…” https://t.co/8doSfmZlho pic.twitter.com/pFhGM2lPmy — Online Owls (@Online_Owls) March 4, 2017

Goldenvoice also told Coachella account holders that the music festival would “never solicit personal information or account information from you via email.”

“Please exercise caution if you receive any emails or phone calls that ask for such information, or direct you to web sites where you are asked for personal or financial information.”

While the Coachella website doesn’t serve the purpose of selling tickets, the website is used by account holders to customize their lineups, activate their Coachella wristbands, as well as discuss festival-related topics on the forum. The Coachella website remains fully operational and active, but users are still advised to change their passwords. The organizers stressed that the users’ ticket purchasing accounts were not affected by the data breach.

The Coachella hack came shortly before the music festival’s announcement that Lady Gaga has replaced Beyoncé as one of Coachella’s main headlines due to the latter’s pregnancy, according to NBC News.

Lady Gaga confirmed the news, and announced her Coachella gig by tweeting, “Let’s party in the desert!”

Gaga will fill in for the “Formation” singer on two consecutive weekends of Coachella next month. The “Perfect Illusion” singer’s performances will take place on two consecutive Saturday nights (April 15 and 22) at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The major Coachella replacement comes after Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, dropped out of her Coachella gig due to doctor’s orders. Gaga will headline the second day of Coachella, starting on April 15, while Radiohead is set to headline two Fridays, April 14 and April 21. Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, holds the headline slot for the third day of the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Sundays April 16 and April 23.

Gaga’s headlining gig at Coachella comes after she wowed millions of viewers with her superb performance at the Super Bowl last month. The 30-year-old singer delivered flawless performances of several of her hits, including “Poker Face,” accompanied by stunning choreography.

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyoncé as Coachella Headlinerhttps://t.co/qprLocqKTH pic.twitter.com/fEJG9aG04r — JUSTIN BIEBER FC???????? (@Apeksha01003651) March 12, 2017

Gaga’s gig at Coachella in April will test-fire her vocal chords before the “Born This Way” singer kicks off her world tour on August 1. The world tour, which comes in support of her fifth studio album, Joanne, will run through December 18 and is comprised of 57 shows total, including 40 in North America, one in South America, and 16 in Europe.

Coachella is the first and only major American live music festival that has the identical line-up on two consecutive weekends. While the news of Beyoncé pulling out of Coachella was met with disappointment from her fans, she promised she’ll headline the music festival in 2018.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]