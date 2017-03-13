‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Kisses Someone Surprising

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) have mostly been focused on baby Holly and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) going on the run. However, one tidbit for the week of March 20 reveal that something else is going to happen with Chloe. According to the latest report, she will kiss someone surprising. Who could it be and why is she thinking about romance at a time like this?

DOOL spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chloe Lane was awarded custody of baby Holly. Reeling from the shocking news, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) kidnapped her biological daughter. Nicole is still on the run with her little girl and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has agreed to help her get to Canada.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Chloe went into a bar to have a drink. Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez) was on duty. Chloe shared that she just had a baby and was supposed to be nursing. That is when Eduardo recognized her as the woman who had her baby kidnapped. What Chloe failed to tell him is that Holly is not her baby and that she was actually a surrogate for Nicole.

As Eduardo and Chloe chatted, he mentioned that his son, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is a detective at the Salem police department. He also brought up that he knows Nicole. Some fans thought he was going to offer help with finding Nicole and baby Holly, but that didn’t happen.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows state that on March 21, Chloe Lane will kiss someone surprising. Some viewers are speculating that it might be Eduardo, even though he is much older than she is.

Another possibility is that Chloe might smooch Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). This week, he will agree to take the job at the Horton Center. Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) gave Eric a letter with a job offer. At first, he refused and didn’t want to go back to Salem. Eventually, she managed to get him to accept the opportunity, especially when she said that he wouldn’t have to work around people. Could Chloe kiss Eric for some reason?

There is always the chance that Chloe’s kiss has nothing to do with romance. Eventually, Nicole and Holly will probably come back to Salem. Perhaps Chloe will kiss someone as a way to say thank you. Even though she is worried, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) was right about the kidnapping being Chloe’s fault. She put Nicole through a lot and there is only so much a mother can take before she does something desperate.

Other DOOL spoilers for the week of March 20 include Brady being welcomed home. It isn’t clear if Nicole also returns or if Brady comes back to Salem by himself. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will make a confession about Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to his wife, Abigail (Marci Miller). Later, Chad and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) panic when Abby goes missing.

As for Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols), he and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will track down the son he had with Ava. His name is Tripp and will be played by Lucas Adams. Fans will first meet him on March 24 and “Stayla” will go to Arizona to find him. Also, Adrienne (Judi Evans) will prepare to have a double mastectomy. Her friends and family gather to offer her support. Of course, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Justin (Wally Kurth) will continue to encourage Adrienne and be there for her.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives? Who is the surprising person that Chloe Lane kisses? Is she really pursuing romance or is it something more innocent?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]