Kyle Richards Drops Tea On Upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Kyle Richards is one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars and this season was personal for her. Over the course of the last two years, a lot has happened between her and her sister Kim Richards. Several issues trickled over into the reality show, causing issues with cast members and rumors to spread like wildfire. Last season Kim stepped out of the spotlight because the previous season showcased her struggle with addiction. She rejoined Kyle Richards this season, and it really stirred the pot.

Just a few days ago the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was taped. This happens several weeks after the season finishes taping and when the ladies are all brought back together there is no telling what is going to happen. Kyle Richards is generally pretty calm in these situations and has only gotten heated a handful of times over the last few seasons. According to Us Weekly, Kyle Richards dropped some tea about the reunion filming and called it “bizarre.” This is not a word she regularly uses and it has fans wondering what they can expect when it airs in a few weeks.

Don't miss tonight's #rhobh. It's going to take a lot more than @lovebitesbycarnie to stop this drama @carnie68 ???????????? A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

Much of this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been spent rehashing the drama between Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna. Kyle Richards has had her sister’s back the entire time and when what Rinna said to Eden Sassoon came to light, she really got upset. Saying things like Kim was close to death really had Kyle ready to battle. Rinna tried to deflect the blame and put it on Sassoon but when the truth came out, it was definitely her own fault. Richards still blames both women for hurting her sister when she was finally in a good place. That is going to be a part of the reunion as well.

Some of the tea Kyle Richards dropped included someone walking off the stage and some inappropriate moments where a laugh would have been the wrong reaction. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills previews have been hinting at an Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley showdown. As they head into Hong Kong, the division grows. Speculation is one of them may walk off the stage, but some people are hinting that Lisa Rinna may throw a fit when confronted by the Richards sisters once again. It will be interesting to see why this reunion is different from previous ones, especially since some of them have been high intensity.

Here my blog from LAST WEEK'S episode ???? Sorry! Better late than never ? http://bravo.ly/2kVD5UQ Don't miss tonight's #rhobh link in bio A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

After a season like this, it will be interesting to see who will return if the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is picked up for another season. Kyle Richards is a staple and it seems she is also a package deal with Kim Richards. This time there wasn’t really a story line for Kim other than rehashing her feud with Lisa Rinna. The two newbies, Dorit Kemsley and Eden Sassoon were added, though both haven’t received a warm welcome from fans. Rinna and Eileen Davidson have been around for three seasons now and seem pretty comfortable moving forward. Without them, the drama would be less and the viewers may become bored. Richards has connections and often has other famous names drop in on the show, which adds some appeal.

As the next few episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air, Kyle Richards is going to be on the offensive more when it comes to Kim Richards. Last week was the beginning and it will last right on through until the reunion. Despite all of their issues, the Richards sisters will always be there for one another when someone else is trying to bring one of them down with gossip and rumors.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]