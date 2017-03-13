WWE News: List Of WWE Stars Appearing At ‘WrestleMania Axxess,’ And ‘WM 33’ Role

WrestleMania 33 weekend looks to be a very exciting one. Each year, WWE prepares a schedule for fans to enjoy the the “grandest stage of the all” with a series of events that span from Thursday to Sunday. This year, there will be a number of current and former WWE talent that will be appearing at WrestleMania Axxess to do Q&A, as well as sign autographs and give photos.

Here is the list of talent for the Premium VIP session and their involvement at WrestleMania(times are eastern standard).

Thursday, March 30

Randy Orton – 8 p.m.

Randy Orton is the 2017 Royal Rumble winner, lastly eliminating Roman Reigns. Due to his alliance with Bray Wyatt, Orton vowed not to compete against Wyatt as long as he was the master. However, weeks later, Orton ended up rescinding his allegiance to Wyatt, as he burned his shack that apparently was the birthplace of Sister Abigail down. Orton received his WrestleMania main event opportunity back, as he defeated AJ Styles on SmackDown Live.

Friday, March 31

Seth Rollins – 7 p.m.

As a result of an injury at the hands of Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins is expected to miss his second WrestleMania in three years. However, Rollins did tease during an episode of Raw that he will appear on the show to confront Triple H. While a match is not expected, fans of Rollins could possibly gets their hopes up for at least an appearance at Axxess.

Saturday, April 1

Roman Reigns – 10 a.m.

Roman Reigns is going to participate in perhaps the most pivotal match of his career. For a long period of time, especially after his Royal Rumble win in 2015, Reigns has received a significant level of boos from the crowd. The mission to make him the top babyface of the company certainly does not work with competing against the most well-respected person in the locker room. However, one of the most massive heel turns of all time is hinged on Reigns defeated The Undertaker to be the only current-era WWE competitor to defeat The Phenom at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles – 1 p.m.

AJ Styles ended his WWE Championship run at the Royal Rumble, giving John Cena his record-tying 16th world championship reign. Styles had several other opportunities to regain the title, at both Elimination Chamber and SmackDown Live, but was not able to achieve this feat. For the past few weeks, Styles has been getting involved in a storyline with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, as the match is speculated to happen.

Dean Ambrose – 3 p.m.

This year, Dean Ambrose is expected to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Baron Corbin. Since the brand split, Corbin has been one of the biggest recipients of it. Unfortunately, for Ambrose, he has not made significant improvement. Thankfully, this match will be WrestleMania, which would add a much-needed element to it. After the event, Corbin could be in grooming stage to be next big top heel on the WWE SmackDown Live.

Corbin recently commented on his success and goals.

“Whether it’s the Intercontinental Championship or the World Championship, both of them are on my list of things to own. I would love that opportunity tomorrow; I’m not going to get it tomorrow, I’m going to have to put a beating on a few more people – I have no problem with that whatsoever because if I continue to do what I’ve been doing, that opportunity will come and I will check those off my list.”

Sunday, April 2

Kurt Angle – 8 a.m.

After an 11-year absence from the WWE, Kurt Angle will be headlining the WWE Hall of Fame. The former multi-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is not scheduled to physically be involved in WrestleMania, but he is expected to be on WWE TV following the event.

[Featured Image By WWE]