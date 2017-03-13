Sheree Whitfield’s Ex, Bob Whitfield, Responds To Criticism Over Physical Abuse

The latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode showed Sheree Whitfield and her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, in a very awkward moment when Sheree admitted, in front of co-stars Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks, that Bob physically abused her during their relationship. Things got even more uncomfortable when Bob, perhaps as a joke to lighten the mood, responded to the revelation by saying that he should have choked her harder.

As the episode aired on Sunday night, in response to a viewer who called him a coward and other names, Bob joked that he’s going to work on the coward thing.

@YolandaDyan such sweet nothings… I'm going to see the wizard to work on this coward thing — Bob L. Whitfield III (@whatupbob) March 13, 2017

Sheree, meanwhile, posted a strong photo and message.

And still I rise…. #Maui #RHOA #ThisTooShallPass A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

A week ago, another viewer, after watching a preview clip showing the awkward conversation between Bob and Sheree on physical abuse, criticized Bob for what he did to Sheree and how he spoke to her. Bob sent a reply that suggests that he doesn’t think that what happened between him and Sheree during their relationship was anything unusual.

@MsPulley_1 what you got to see was the reality of most relationship and the volatile nature of togetherness. — Bob L. Whitfield III (@whatupbob) March 7, 2017

The latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode showed the continuation of the group’s Maui vacation. During a car ride to a speedboat excursion, Bob, Sheree, Phaedra, and Kenya started talking about how it seemed as if Cynthia Bailey and soon-to-be ex-husband Peter Thomas were getting along very well. Bob, sitting next to Sheree, commented about how bad their relationship was after their split. He joked about wanting to harm Sheree then.

“After we split, we went on a trip to Las Vegas and I was driving and she fell asleep and I was like. ‘It would be easy for me to take the seat belt off of you and hit the brakes so she can fly her a** through the window,’

When an uncomfortable silence descended upon the group, Bob added that he never did hit Sheree. Kenya promptly pointed out that Sheree’s face indicated otherwise.

Sounding surprised, Bob asked Sheree if he really did physically harm her, claiming that he might have forgotten if he did.

“Have I ever smacked you? Choked you? Have I ever choked you? For real, I might have forgotten.”

Sheree, initially silent, quietly reminded Bob that he did. “You have,” she whispered.

Bob responded by asking Sheree if she could still breathe when he was choking her. He then offered an apology, not for choking her but for not choking her hard enough.

“I don’t remember choking her, but if I did, I’m sorry because maybe I didn’t choke you hard enough.”

While Bob Whitfield may have been joking, Sheree didn’t find it funny at all, nor did Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks, who were uncomfortably sitting in the back. Sheree broke down in tears, prompting Kenya to lean forward to hug and console her. Bob tried to hold Sheree’s hand but she pulled away. Phaedra told Bob to apologize, which he did.

❤❤❤ #RHOA #ShereeWhitfield #BobWhitfield #KenyaMoore A post shared by Real Housewives Of Atlanta ???? (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

In her confessional interview, Sheree Whitfield commented that there are two sides of Bob, a fun one and a dangerous one, and that he could change from one to the other at the drop of a hat. She admitted that it was foolish of her to ever consider getting back with him.

“This Bob right here is taking me back to the cheating, the abuse, and I don’t want my girls to ever be treated like that by a man and here I am thinking I’m going to give that person another chance? I’m f**king stupid,”

Later on in the trip, Bob met Sheree at a jewelry store to offer a sparkly item as a token of apology. Sheree, however, wasn’t having it.

“Something that you did that was very painful for me, and you’re still joking about it. It wasn’t a joke then and honestly I don’t know if it was a joke yesterday.”

To the camera, Sheree said that taking Bob with her to Maui was a test, a test that he failed.

“This was a test and he failed. I’m glad I can see now. I dodged a bullet.”

On previous seasons, Bob and Sheree battled over him not paying child support. Bob, on the show’s last season, actually apologized to Sheree for cheating on her and leaving the family. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sheree wrote in a blog post then that she was happy that she and Bob could finally co-parent and be friends.

Yet a preview for next week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta shows that viewers will continue to see Bob and Sheree Whitfield in conflict while in Maui. In one scene, Bob asks Sheree what else he’s supposed to do, seemingly in regards to winning her back. Sheree tells him that if he doesn’t know what to do as a grown man, then she can’t teach him anything. “What the f**k?!” he angrily responds.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros]