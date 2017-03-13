Jeff Leatham Pictures: Colton Haynes’ Fiance Is Hollywood’s In-Demand Florist

Jeff Leatham has worked some of Hollywood’s biggest weddings as a floral designer to the stars, and soon he’ll have his own after proposing to Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes.
The pair got engaged over the weekend, sending many people to the internet to find pictures and learn more about Jeff Leatham.
The two already have shared some details of Leatham’s proposal, which Us Weekly reported happened on the beach at Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico. The 28-year-old Haynes shared a picture of the two kissing with fireworks in the background, and in an Instagram Story video he showed the candlelit pathway Leatham had prepared for the big moment.
Thank you @cher for the beautiful "I got you babe" proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always 🙂 The most special night of my life @jeffleatham . #flowers #fireworks #fullmoon #cher ❤️❤️❤️????????????????❤️❤️
A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on
Colton Haynes went public with his romance with Jeff Leatham just a few weeks ago, sharing an Instagram selfie together. Haynes, who came out as gay last May, also had some kind words for the man in his life.
It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf
A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on
No big deal…just @Adele & @ladygaga posing with my mans flowers ???????????? So proud of you @jeffleatham !!! Hope y'all r goin to his pop up flower shop for Valentine's Day Tmrw & on Vday at the Four Seasons in Bev Hills! 🙂
A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on
Leatham has done work for plenty of other big stars. On his personal website, the floral designer listed off some of the major events he’s worked.
“Jeff also created the exquisite decor for the wedding of Eva Longoria, Avril Lavigne and Tina Turner,” the site noted. “Jeff has also has been featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show episode “Dream Jobs” and many times on the Martha Stewart and Queen Latifah Shows.”
Leatham was also tapped to work at Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky’s 2009 wedding.
In fact, Jeff Leatham has worked so many weddings that he has some advice of his own.
“If I can give one piece of advice to a bride, it’s don’t take advice from others,” he told the Courier Mail. “Everyone has different weddings. Have the wedding you want to have.”
And Jeff Leatham’s work extends beyond celebrity events. His website noted that Jeff’s vase designs were purchased by the Dallas Museum of Art for permanent collections and his floral designs were displaying at the opening gala for the MoMA New York in 2004.
More pictures of Jeff Leatham, Colton Haynes’ new fiance, can be seen here.
[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]