Jeff Leatham Pictures: Colton Haynes’ Fiance Is Hollywood’s In-Demand Florist

Jeff Leatham has worked some of Hollywood’s biggest weddings as a floral designer to the stars, and soon he’ll have his own after proposing to Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes.

The pair got engaged over the weekend, sending many people to the internet to find pictures and learn more about Jeff Leatham.

The two already have shared some details of Leatham’s proposal, which Us Weekly reported happened on the beach at Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico. The 28-year-old Haynes shared a picture of the two kissing with fireworks in the background, and in an Instagram Story video, he showed the candlelit pathway Leatham had prepared for the big moment.

Colton Haynes went public with his romance with Jeff Leatham just a few weeks ago, sharing an Instagram selfie together. Haynes, who came out as gay last May, also had some kind words for the man in his life.

“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man,” Haynes wrote. “I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”https://www.instagram.com/p/BQuPxzojUi1/

And while Colton Haynes may be a star on the small screen, Jeff Leatham has made his presence felt in Hollywood as well. At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Leatham created some floral arrangements for the show that got attention from Lady Gaga and Adele.https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcGbhcgX5x/

“No big deal…just @Adele & @ladygaga posing with my mans flowers,” Haynes wrote on a picture he shared of the arrangement. “So proud of you @jeffleatham!!! Hope y’all r goin to his pop up flower shop for Valentine’s Day Tmrw & on Vday at the Four Seasons in Bev Hills!”