‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Cane And Lily Face Trouble, Hilary Faces Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 13 hint at trouble for both Cane and Lily, a snag in Devon and Hilary’s divorce, and perhaps a ray of light for Billy and Victoria. Scott remains rattled by his kidnapping experience and viewers will see more with both Ravi and Ashley as well as with Jack and Gloria. Things have thawed somewhat between Vikki and Reed, but teasers note that things may be getting complicated again quickly.

As viewers saw last week, Cane and Juliet were working on a big deal abroad and he nearly blew it by not knowing proper protocol. The two of them managed to save the deal and Young and Restless spoilers note that Cane will let Victoria know the good news before he and Juliet throw themselves into celebrating. As SheKnows Soaps details they will head off to see the sights in Japan and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that he’ll neglect to call Lily to share the latest. Cane and Juliet will down a lot of sake and she’ll mention that she’d like to become a permanent asset to Brash & Sassy by heading up the Asian division.

Cane will tell Juliet that he’ll recommend her idea to Victoria and the two will keep drinking as they paint the town red. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that he’ll be slurring and stumbling, insistent that he isn’t drunk, and he’ll end up drinking far too much and leaving his phone behind while out and about. Juliet will try to get him to eat, but he’ll brush off her suggestions and eventually she has to try to help him up to his room as he stumbles around. Previews for the upcoming shows hint that things could cross a line between these two, but viewers will have to tune in to see just how far things go.

A strange man will be hanging around the Club and Young and Restless spoilers note that he’ll briefly chat with Billy before hanging around outside of Lily’s suite. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Lily and Jordan will discuss a wedding fair where Brash & Sassy has a booth and she’ll be frustrated to not hear from her husband, especially when she catches wind of how his meetings wrapped up quite some time earlier.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the strange man who has been lurking around will pop up and ask Lily for a selfie, and she’ll be rattled by him as he gets too close for comfort. Soap Central notes that Jordan will show up just in time to get rid of the guy, and he’ll offer to keep an eye on her and escort her home. She’ll insist on heading home on her own and Young and Restless spoilers hint that the strange man will be watching her as she leaves. As the week continues, he’ll be seen watching her and taking pictures of her, and it sounds as if this could develop into a very unsettling situation.

Devon will talk with Michael about ending things for good with Hilary and she’ll share the news with Mariah and talk about addressing the situation on the GC Buzz. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Michael will approach Hilary to discuss a settlement and she’ll admit that she had refused Devon’s financial offer earlier as a ploy. Hilary will insist that Devon join them and once they’re together, Hilary will tell him that she wants ownership of the GC Buzz and nothing else.

Victoria will be scrambling when she hears that Johnny needs a permission slip for school, but Young and Restless spoilers detail that Billy will let her know that he took care of it. Billy will lend his support and offer to help more, but it seems that she’ll try to convince them both that she’s got it all under control. However, as he leaves, he smiles, and it sounds as if Billy may be thinking that there’s a wee bit of an opening with her once again after all.

Soon Ravi and Ashley will head to the opera together and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that he’ll be doing something that allows him to rescue her in some way. Jack will draw the line with Gloria about their relationship and Victoria will butt heads with Reed once again. Cane finds himself in a tough spot when he wakes from his sake night out and finds Juliet’s earring in his bedsheets and teasers hint that Jordan may be spending more time with Lily.

Scott was left quite rattled by his experience in the Middle East and Young and Restless spoilers share that he’ll be avoiding dealing with the residual trauma it’s causing him. Lauren will be quite worried about Scott and she’ll turn to Phyllis for some help, and Phyllis will spend some time with Scott in the coming days. Lauren will also talk with Victor about things and while Scott is wary of what his mother is doing, it doesn’t sound as if he’ll bolt out of town as he had considered.

There is a lot of action on the way over the course of the next few episodes, but Y&R will not be airing new episodes on Thursday or Friday due to basketball. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that things will be intense during the week of March 13 and viewers are quite anxious to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]