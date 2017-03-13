Princess Diana’s Lover Forced To Deny That He Is Prince Harry’s Father

With the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaching, the topic of whether or not Prince Charles is Prince Harry’s father is once again making the rounds. James Hewitt, the redheaded lover of Princess Diana, is giving interviews, but continues to deny that he is Harry’s dad, regardless of their resemblance. But even though Hewitt continues to deny fathering Prince Harry, he is now willing to share more details of his relationship with Diana.

Prince Harry has also been spending a great deal of time in the headlines lately, as a result of his relationship with American actress, Meghan Markle, causing royal watchers to think that this is the first, best sign that Prince Harry might not remain “Harry Unmarried” for long, says the Inquisitr. But while some might believe that Prince Harry might ask for the hand of Meghan Markle this summer, the weight of the twenty year anniversary of the death of Princess Diana will certainly weigh heavily on Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Princess Diana's former lover James Hewitt denies he could be Harry's father

PageSix has revealed that Princess Diana’s former lover, James Hewitt, 58, has come out of his normal seclusion to chat with Australian television about his relationship with Diana, which he likened to that of an “old married couple.” But no conversation with Hewitt, Princess Diana’s redheaded lover, can ever pass without the question of his possible relation to the equally redheaded prince.

On the set of the Australian television show Sunday Night, James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s onetime fling was asked, point blank, if he is Prince Harry’s father.

“No, I’m not.”

While Hewitt says that the nagging rumor is irksome to him, he doesn’t get the worst of it.

“[It’s] worse for [Harry], probably, poor chap.”

And in truth, the timeline for the James Hewitt-Princess Diana relationship does not match up for Hewitt to be the father of Prince Harry. Hewitt became Princess Diana’s riding instructor in 1986, while Prince Harry was born in 1984. But people ask, what about the red hair, and the lack of resemblance to Prince Charles? Well, Diana’s brother also has the red hair, and on the other side of the family, the royal line of the United Kingdom had many redheads, including Henry VIII and the first Queen Elizabeth.



But even though Hewitt says he is not, and cannot be Prince Harry’s father, he says that his relationship with Princess Diana started hot and heavy, but then became familiar.

“It’s a gradual period and then, you know, suddenly you can’t get enough of each other or see each other as much as you want.”

With time, according to James Hewitt, Princess Diana would sneak off to his farm in Devon for romantic rendezvous.

“I’d cook, and [Diana] would wash up. Just dinner and relaxing and laughing,”

Hewitt says that the relationship with the princess lasted five years.

But even though the James Hewitt/Princess Diana relationship ended several years before Diana died, the years following her death were not the best for Hewitt, according to the Telegraph. In 2004, James Hewitt was arrested, and spent the night in jail for cocaine possession. According to sources, Hewitt was with a local newscaster who was also picked up.

“The 46-year-old former cavalry officer was arrested in a London bar along with Alison Bell, 37, the television and radio presenter and a former girlfriend of the Earl of Wessex, who is accused of supplying the Class A drug to Hewitt.”

Police said that when they picked up Hewitt and Bell, Hewitt was very intoxicated.

“He was out of it, almost on the floor.”



Some have suggested that Hewitt’s decline after the death of Princess Diana might have been due to the guilt he felt for betraying her confidence when they were together. Hewitt was called a “love rat” by the press after selling the princess out. In an interview with Martin Bashir, when speaking of James Hewitt, Princess Diana said that he disappointed her.

“Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down.”

Why do you think the rumor persists that the James Hewitt/Princess Diana relationship resulted in the birth of Prince Harry?

