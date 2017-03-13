‘The Originals’ Season 4 Spoilers: EP Talks About Klaus And Hope Mikaelson

The Originals Season 4 premieres on Friday. It has been a long hiatus, especially after the shocking season finale. What can fans expect from Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and the other characters? Recently, executive producer Michael Narducci discussed this and also brought up Klaus and Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) daughter, Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana).

Spoilers are ahead. Stop reading right now if you don’t want to know anything about what is coming on the TVD spinoff.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, in the Season 4 premiere of The Originals, Hayley will be getting close to finding a cure for the Mikaelson siblings. In the first episode, Klaus is still imprisoned by Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis). It was also revealed that Marcel is the king of the city and welcomes vampires who are not sired. However, one day, creatures come to New Orleans and cause all kinds of problems, which have to do with Klaus.

In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, the magazine published a brief summary of what fans can expect when The Originals returns to The CW network. The publication gave some information on what to expect with the five-year time jump.

“Season 4 picks up on the five-year anniversary of Klaus Mikaelson’s incarceration, otherwise known as the day that Marcel regained control of New Orleans and the rest of the Mikaelsons entered a dream state. Now the Quarter has found relative peace, but that will be disrupted when new vampires decide they want Klaus dead. And yet Klaus’ biggest concern is his 7-year-old daughter, Hope.”

According to the magazine, executive producer Michael Narducci gave a little teaser on Klaus trying to bond with his child. He also revealed some information on what Hope will be like.

“She’s become this very interesting child who wonders about her dad. That is going to be a big part of Klaus’ headspace: coming to terms with this new person in his life.”

It was previously revealed that Hope will be intelligent and powerful. She will likely have personality traits from both Klaus and Hayley. However, when it comes to protecting the Mikaelson family, many fans are predicting Hope will be fiercely defensive like her father. It was also stated that she might have a bit of a temper, which is also like Klaus.

The last time Klaus and Hope were together was when the little girl was just two years old. During the past five years, Klaus has been imprisoned by Marcel. When fans found out that Cami O’Connell (Leah Pipes) was returning in Season 4, many wondered about the storyline. As viewers may recall, before Cami died in The Originals during Season 3, she had some words to say to Klaus. Narducci teased that during the trial, while he was being stabbed, and during his incarceration, those words have been going through Klaus’ mind. She had a huge impact on the show and characters, but she had the greatest effect on Klaus Mikaelson.

Klaus will also be dealing with Marcel, the vampires that want to kill Joseph Morgan’s character, and tension between Hayley and Freya (Riley Voelkel). In addition to that, there is a mysterious witch who plans on sacrificing children. One of her targets happens to be Hope Mikaelson. So, there is a lot that will be going on in The Originals Season 4, so fans should buckle up and get ready.

What do you think is going to happen with Klaus and Hope when they reunite in Season 4? What do you expect from Hayley, Marcel, the Mikaelson siblings, and the other characters? Find out when The CW airs the season premiere of The Originals on March 17.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]