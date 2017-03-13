An Overview Of The Dr Dre And 50 Cent Feud, Eminem’s Significance

Dr Dre and Eminem are two legendary hip-hop artists that have contributed immensely to the hip-hop culture, with the former being one of the founders of N.W.A, the highly controversial group that inspired the Straight Outta Compton biopic. Dr Dre and Eminem are said to be very close, with their friendship going back to the Aftermath Entertainment heydays. That said, it has in the past been reported that there is an ongoing feud between Dr Dre and 50 Cent.

Can’t wait to have @quincydjones on #ThePharmacy this Saturday at 3PM PT/6PM ET. Sitting down with the legend himself to talk inspiration and his incomparable career and life. A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Sep 10, 2015 at 4:24pm PDT

In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent revealed a while ago that he and Dr Dre had in fact never been close mates, categorizing their relationship as one based on business. The following were some of the details he offered while on the radio show.

“I don’t call to talk to him for no reason. I think that relationship was business. For a long time, I was a New York Knick player in the middle of a L.A. Locker room. You have to realize, Interscope was the west coast when it was of east coast-west coast going on. I never really saw them respond properly to Game’s disrespect because they had some sort of allegiance to the west and I didn’t understand it. I was like ‘You know I wrote the records?’ ”

#ThePharmacy is back today. 3 pm PT/ 6 PM ET. #Beats1 @AppleMusic A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Jul 18, 2015 at 11:00am PDT

Tony Yayo, a member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit also expressed his disappointment with Dr Dre. Apparently, he almost violated his parole because of the Aftermath founder, stating the following.

“I almost violated my parole for Dre. We beat somebody up for Dr. Dre. I could say it now. No disrespect to LA, but it was a whole bunch of New York dudes beating somebody up for Dre. He’s cool. I like his music and everything. I just feel when you beat somebody up I feel like they owe you a little bit.”

#ThePharmacy debuts in 1 hour on #Beats1. Beats1Radio.com A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Jul 4, 2015 at 2:05pm PDT

Apparently, 50 Cent’s rift between and Dr Dre was caused by his out of sync relationship with his business partner Jimmy Iovine. This is as reported by Vibe. However, while speaking to the Telegraph, 50 Cent also admitted that his decision to launch his own headphone line caused tension between him and Dr Dre, who owns Interscope Records, and who at the time had the Beats headphones venture. The clash is said to have forced him out of the label. The following was his statement in relation to this.

“Everyone’s competitors watch the people they’re competing with, but there was a point when they were a little more conscious of me than I felt comfortable with, because we’re friends.

We have two companies that do the same thing, but so do plenty of other companies, so there was nothing to make him feel like he was supposed to be the only person in the category. They just identified how effective the marketing could be when I was connected to it, so it kind of made it difficult for me to work with him and I had to leave the label.”

He also acknowledged that music subscription services are the future of the industry. Although this has led to a decline in revenue for music labels, he stated that it forced artists to go into ventures that would bring in profits in the long term.

#ThePharmacy tomorrow, only on #Beats1. Beats1Radio.com A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Jul 3, 2015 at 11:50am PDT

On why 50 Cent wasn’t looking to go against Dr Dre, he stated in a different interview with Power 106 that he wouldn’t dare as it would mean antagonising Eminem, his mentor, as both were incredibly close. The following was his exact statement in relation to this.

“I’m always gonna be good with Dre. To not be good with Dre creates conflict with [Eminem]. Em is my Dr. Dre and Dre is to Em’s career what he is to mine, so I would never do nothing likethat.”

(Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images)