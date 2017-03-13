Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards And Jesy Nelson Feuding? Fans Outraged

Does Perrie Edwards have a problem with Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson? That’s what their fans seem to think. Perrie stirred the pot on Instagram when she posted a photo of the group at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Little Mix fans were upset when Perrie Edwards cropped Jesy Nelson out of a group picture shared to her Instagram account. The 23-year-old singer shared a photo of Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, but only featured part of Jesy Nelson’s arm along with her hair, reports The Sun.

“We won a Nickelodeon award!” Edwards wrote in the caption. “I always watched the KCA’s when I was a kid and always wished I’d win one of those orange blimps. I can’t thank you all enough for voting and making another childhood dream come true! You are THEEEE best fans in the [world]. I love you all!”

Perrie provided an explanation as to why she cropped Jesy out of the group photo. It turns out her band mate doesn’t like any of the photos that surfaced online.

She wrote: “oh and Jesy is cropped out of the picture because she doesn’t like any of the photos!”

The blonde pop tart included the eye-rolling and laughing emojis as the end of her caption. Fans didn’t bother to read Perrie’s caption though and demanded to know why Jesy was cut out of the photo.

“Why is Jesy cut out???” one wrote, “She is beautiful.”

Nelson stepped out wearing a black-and-white halter gown that featured a plunging neckline and lace-up ties. Unfortunately, she didn’t like any of the photos of them out on the orange carpet, and fans were happy to see that she’s just like them.

“That moment we all can relate,” one joked. Another added, “Jesy is all of us.”

According to The Mirror, Little Mix’s fans rushed to her social media accounts to compliment her on her body and outfit. Later on that night, Jesy ditched the dress and took the stage with her girl group to perform in an orange oversized sweatshirt and black thigh-high boots. The girls performed their hit songs “Shout Out To My Ex” and “Touch,” both songs which they had to change some of the lyrics for the family-friendly event.

Nelson may still feel insecure due to the fact she had to deal with body-shaming comments about her weight. Six years ago, she broke down in tears on The X Factor UK after she received negative comments about her weight on Twitter from viewers, according to Mail Online. The then 20-year-old told Jade that she was dealing with insecurities over her weight due to the cruel comments.

“People are writing a few nasty comments and it has just got to me a little bit. When you’ve got your own insecurities and then when people go and tell you and write them on websites for everyone to see it just makes you feel really rubbish.” “Being in a girl group with three beautiful girls who are a lot slimmer and smaller than me… and obviously I know I’m a lot bigger. I find it really hard when people publicize it on Twitter.”

Over the years, Jesy has been hitting the gym. She has shared her intense workout sessions across all of her social media accounts. She also has been showing off her figure in curve-hugging outfits and two-piece outfits. Jesy told her fans that she stays in shape with her new fitness and diet regimen, reports Celebs Now UK.

Jesy Nelson is obviously feeling better than she was years ago. She has flaunting it alongside her Little Mix girl group. It’s clear that there is no beef between Nelson and Edwards.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]