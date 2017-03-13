‘The Hills’ Lo Bosworth Reveals Secret Struggle With Depression And Anxiety

Lo Bosworth revealed that 2016 was a turbulent year for her due to being consumed with mental health issues. In a candid blog post titled, “The Worst Year Ever,” The Hills alum told readers that she battled with severe depression and anxiety for over a year. Bosworth, 30, said she has since come to terms with “all the ickiness inside of me that could at times make me behave badly, treat others poorly, and not take great emotional care of myself.”

The former reality television star said she started feeling very off in the fall of 2015. Lo said she experienced symptoms of a racing mind, impulsive behavior, and insomnia. According to People, Bosworth continued on to say these symptoms developed into anxiety and lasted for about two months.

“I mean, can you imagine having a 60-day long panic attack? I can now — I lived it… On top of all of this, imagine that you have no idea why your body is turning itself inside out, your brain feels like it’s on Pluto, and your sweet boyfriend is wondering what the f*** is going on. The unknown is certainly a terrifying place.”

Bosworth also hosts a beauty channel on YouTube that has more than 120,000 subscribers. However, as of July 209, she has not uploaded a new video.

Doctors put the 30-year-old on anti-depressants and sent her to therapy. Bosworth journaled her personal though and nothing has worked. Lo expressed that there are moments in which she feels okay, then there are times in which she takes a leap back into “the darkness.”

the lighting at @jillyhendrix's spot is POPPIN. I feel like Beyoncé. BERET Inspired by @butlikemaybe ???? A post shared by Lo Bosworth (@lobosworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

“… The anti-depressant cycle is a vicious one — especially if you don’t actually require one, but that moment of enlightenment won’t arrive for another 9 months. Up and down, up and down. Tears, moments of extreme highs, confusion about why you don’t feel completely back on your feet after the standard 4-6 weeks of allowing the meds to ‘kick in…'”

The cause for Bosworth’s anxiety and depression was a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months. Bosworth said she has made changes and adjustments to her medications over four different times. Exercise and vitamin supplements deemed to be incredibly helpful as well as spending quality time with friends and family.

However, Lo said she has an eerie feeling that there may not be a “silver bullet” to her problems. Bosworth said she is confused as to what is keeping her stagnant.

“During my struggle I could barely process my emotions, let alone work a full 9-5 on YouTube videos, Love Wellness, or TheLoDown. I’ve lost so much, and gained so much on the other side too. I’ve grown as a human in ways I didn’t think possible.”

Bosworth asserted that “life happens” and it is up to each individual to handle it. Bosworth went on to say that she is living proof that “you should fight, you should explore, you should take your health into your own hands and be your own advocate, and that you CAN come out the other side.’

Lo warned that a survivor of depression and anxiety will come out “with some serious scars” but will ultimately feel like a brand new person.

After moving on from the hit MTV television shows, Laguna Beach and The Hills, Bosworth graduated from UCLA and currently runs her own party supply company.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]