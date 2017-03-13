‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Coco Spy Necklace Wrecks Lives?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers tease the spy necklace Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) will soon wear to her internship at Forrester Creations has the potential to wreck many lives on B&B. Poor Coco has no idea she’s spying for Spectra Fashions on The Bold and The Beautiful. Who will be hurt as a result?

Two New Romances Shattered?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers show Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) is crushing on Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) but if he finds out Sally is part of the conspiracy to steal Forrester Creations designs, he could be done with her for good. That could mean The Bold and The Beautiful fans will be disappointed.

Other The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers predict RJ Forrester (Anthony Turpel) and Coco’s fledgling romance could heat up now that Coco has a sure spot as an intern at his family’s business. But The Bold and The Beautiful could see RJ heartbroken and feeling used once the spying is exposed.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Coco unknowingly is being spied on. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/urs2nbSN0t pic.twitter.com/njAupC0IYz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 9, 2017

Can Spectra Fashions Be More Than A Copycat?

Remember, Sally initially shunned her grandma Shirley Spectra’s (Patrika Darbo) plan on The Bold and The Beautiful to steal Forrester designs like the original Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley) did. The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers promise Sally 2.0 is still uncomfortable with the plot to steal designs.

Sally’s designs were creative on The Bold and The Beautiful but Bill Spencer Jr (Don Diamont) sabotaged her by publishing an unfair review. If not for that, Sally and her Spectra crew might have had a fighting chance to make something of Spectra Fashions on The Bold and The Beautiful.

Sally And Thomas Get Closer In Australia

Recent The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central show that Thomas invites Sally to join the Forresters Down Under in Australia for Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) wedding to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Will this The Bold and The Beautiful event change Sally’s mind?

If Sally gets closer to the Forresters on The Bold and The Beautiful, might she regret letting Saul Feinberg Jr (Alex Wyse) and her grandma Shirley talk her into giving Coco the spy necklace? Or will Steffy be unkind to Sally again and reignite the heat of the Forrester-Spectra rivalry on The Bold and The Beautiful?

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn & Ridge continue to find themselves alone & getting closer. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/MbNCMrazz3 pic.twitter.com/fQipvcoaDh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 10, 2017

What Will Coco’s Necklace Reveal?

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Coco’s necklace was designed to steal dress designs, but it could see a whole lot more than the Spectra crew bargained for. With Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) soon to be furious at Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), could Coco and her necklace see some drama go down on The Bold and The Beautiful?

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn are not being too careful about how they behave at work. The Bold and The Beautiful last week saw Katie Logan (Heather Tom) get a glimpse of Quinn and Ridge looking closer than they should. The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers tease the necklace could cause more trouble.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Charlie tells Pam that something's going on between Ridge & Quinn. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZhB4XMQHRB pic.twitter.com/NJMf4OoUa1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 9, 2017

How Much Damage Will The Spying Do?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers promise the secrets Coco’s necklace records and spills to the team at Spectra Fashions could destroy many lives. Even if Coco’s necklace catches Quinn and Ridge canoodling, that doesn’t mean Sally will reveal Ridge’s treachery to Thomas. But what if she doesn’t?

The necklace scheme on The Bold and The Beautiful could ruin any chance of Thomas and Sally having a romance and also break the hearts of Coco and RJ. Last, we could see Brooke, Ridge, Quinn and Eric Forrester (John McCook) all torn apart and their hearts broken on The Bold and The Beautiful.

Will Coco’s spy necklace see the cheating as well as high fashion? We’ll know soon according to The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Adam Schreck/AP Images]