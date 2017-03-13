5H’s Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke Next To Start Their Solo Music Career

Fifth Harmony has been the subject of split rumors for the past year or so. That’s because former bandmember Camila Cabello has been working on her own solo career. Due to her surprise and the surprise of their fans, the Harmonizers, she left the group back in December, so she could follow her dream. The remaining four members of Fifth Harmony have also stated they will be working on solo music projects as they work together as a group.

Now it’s Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui’s turn as the ladies confirmed they’re working on their own solo music. Jauregui revealed that she’s working with DJ Steve Aoki. She dropped her solo track “Back To Me” featuring Marian Hill back in December, but she is still working on more music. After Jauregui posted a photo of herself working with DJ Steven Aoki from the recording studio on Twitter, she confirmed that their collaboration is in the works, reports Teen Vogue.

Steve talked about their upcoming collaboration in an interview with Billboard. Giving little details, he hinted that “it’s going to be something people won’t expect.” Then, he went on to praise Lauren’s singing and work in the studio.

“She’s one of my favorite singers, so for me it’s really exciting to work with her because I really love her ideas and we’re on the same page about so many different things that it’s going to be an exciting record that we do together…. Expect the unexpected.”

It’s safe to say that 2017 is going to be a big year for Lauren Jauregui. She has been outspoken about her sexuality and politic beliefs. She penned an open letter to Donald Trump and his administration as she works on her solo much and 5H’s upcoming album. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Jauregui talked about why she decided to come out as bisexual.

“[In the open letter] I was pointing out all the different ways I personally felt attacked, and that was a big part of it. That’s definitely part of who I am. I feel like people make such a big deal out of sexuality. It’s so weird to me, because at the end of the day it’s just about soul connection. It’s just about who you connect with.”

In the interview, she hinted that she’s been listening to a lot of Kehlani’s music. Lauren also revealed that while Fifth Harmony’s new music won’t be full-on political, it will have touches within the lyrics and through the art. Lauren also reassured fans that Fifth Harmony will continue to work as a foursome as they work on their respective projects.

“We’re all just really at a place where we’re exploring ourselves,” she added. “We’re getting older and we’re exploring our songwriting right now. I think it’s really cool through because the energy’s really supportive and solid and just really great.”

Fellow band member Ally Brookes just teased photos from her Contrast magazine cover, reports JustJaredJr.com. She is also working on her solo music career. While her new single won’t be out until the summer, the publication will be enough to hold fans over until then.

In one of the photos published inside Contrast magazine, Ally is seen rocking a bright yellow jacket with a fringe dress. She also rocked some fierce lashes and bright orange lipstick, courtesy of makeup artist Damaris Santana.

Her photo shoot was taken by Ben Miller and styled by Haley Camille and Michael St. Michael. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a bump it by Michael Solis. Inside the new issue, she talked about her solo music career plans. But don’t worry, she’s not the next one to leave the group soon.

