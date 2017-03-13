WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 33’ Could Have Six New Champions When PPV Ends

The WWE WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view is less than a month away, and fans are still buzzing over the possibilities. Several championship matches are already set up, while others seem to have the groundwork laid out for them. The WWE Universe could see a good number of title changes occur on the grandest stage of them all, based on the latest match odds. Here’s a look at which of the WWE championship belts have the best chances to change hands when April 2nd rolls around in Orlando.

As reported by Baltimore Sun, there are at least five championship matches on the WrestleMania match card so far. For the Raw brand, they’ll include Goldberg defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho defending the US Championship against Kevin Owens, Bayley defending the Raw Women’s title in a Triple Threat, and the team of Gallows and Anderson defending their tag titles. As it stands, the tag champs will defend their titles against either Enzo and Cass or shames and Cesaro. Also, Neville will put his WWE Cruiserweight title on the line against Austin Aries.

For the SmackDown Live brand, there are just two known title matches. In one of those, Randy Orton battles Bray Wyatt for the WWE World Heavyweight title. The other features Alexa Bliss putting her WWE SmackDown Women’s title on the line against multiple women’s superstars from the roster. The total number of involved participants is currently unknown.

However, it appears that the women’s title match will include Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Mickie James, at the very least. Other women’s stars who could find their way into the match include Carmella and maybe even Naomi. Tamina has also shown up in a match with Bliss and other women’s stars at WWE live house shows.

Over at Paddy Power sports book, they carry novelty bets for various sports or entertainment events including WrestleMania 33. One of the special prop bets asks how many title changes there will be at the pay-per-view. As of right now, a bet for six to seven title changes pays out even money, making it the top choice. Next on their is four to five title changes at odds of 6 to 4. The biggest long shots appear to be zero to one title belts changing hands (16 to 1) or eight to nine (12 to 1). The latter of these options would be all of the championships.

The website also carries odds for each of WWE’s championships and six of those listed have superstars as the favorites to leave WrestleMania with the titles. While these may or may not be spoilers for who will win on Sunday, April 2nd, any fans who want to possibly be surprised should probably not read on. Otherwise, here’s a look at the six stars that are favorites to hold titles after Mania.

In the known matches, Kevin Owens is a 2 to 5 favorite to be the US Championship once the PPV has ended, while Brock Lesnar is a 1 to 12 favorite to hold the Universal Championship. These seem like no-brainers as their opponents are probably not going to be sticking around after the event. Jericho may go on tour with his band, and Goldberg is simply around for a few more events just for the sake of it.

Austin Aries is also a favorite to become new Cruiserweight Championship. That would make him the fifth superstar to hold the new Cruiserweight title since its inception. From SmackDown Live, it’s expected that Randy Orton should leave WrestleMania as champion and Becky Lynch as the SmackDown Women’s champion. Lynch seems like a surprise of sorts, as some fans are thinking Naomi could show up still and recapture the belt she had to relinquish weeks ago.

While he’s not scheduled for a match yet, “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin is listed as the 4 to 11 favorite to win the Intercontinental title. He and Dean Ambrose have been in a serious feud lately. For Corbin, it would be his first championship as a member of the main roster, unless one counts his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

Beyond these superstars, all of the other titles have their current owners as the favorites to still be holding them after the dust settles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are favorites at 1 to 2 to still have the Raw tag titles, while American Alpha have 8 to 15 odds to still be SmackDown tag champs. They don’t have a match scheduled yet to even defend those titles.

Let’s face it, though, six title changes is quite a lot, but it would really shake up the landscape of the WWE heading forward. For comparison’s sake, last year’s WrestleMania 32 had just three title changes, although one of those wasn’t really more than a change in the name of the title. Charlotte Flair was holding the WWE Divas title going into her Triple Threat match against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch and walked out with the inaugural WWE Women’s Championship belt.

Another thing to remember is there are many more titles to be defended at this year’s edition of the event. All of this could give way to plenty of big WrestleMania moments. Fans are hoping for some pleasant surprises as well, although the company could very well hold those until a night later on Monday Night Raw.

WWE fans, do you think there will be as many as six titles changing hands on WrestleMania night? Which championships would you most like to see change hands of those discussed?

