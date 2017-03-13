Watch Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Huge FA Cup Quarterfinal Match

In a clash of English Premier League titans, Manchester United travels to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in a massive FA Cup quarterfinal that will live stream on Monday, pitting the Premier League leaders and likely champions Chelsea against the defending FA Cup trophy holders led by Manager Jose Mourinho.

But is Mourinho even trying to win the FA Cup showdown? Or is he willing to “sacrifice” the game and a chance to win back-to-back FA Cup titles, resting his top players to preserve them for a run at the Premier league top four — or a UEFA Europa League championship?

The latter is what former Manchester United great Gary Neville suggested on Saturday, noting that Manchester United’s goal is always to qualify for the UEFA Champions League — a cause not helped by winning another FA Cup.

Only a Premier League top four finish or a Europa League title will get Manchester United back into Champions League play next season. United currently sit in sixth place on the Premier League table, six full points behind fourth-place Liverpool.

Mourinho may be forced to “sacrifice” a chance at a second straight FA Cup. On Sunday, he announced that he will bring a squad with no strikers to Stamford Bridge, as Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will all miss the match due to injury or illness, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic was already slated to be absent due to a suspension.

