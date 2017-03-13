‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Tries To Stop Brady And Nicole?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will help Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) keep baby Holly away from Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Nicole is the biological mother of the little girl and fans feel it was a huge mistake for the judge to award the surrogate custody. Now that Brady has found Nicole, he will help her take Holly out of the country, which was not his original plan. However, someone who is supposed to be on Nicole’s side will try to stop them. Does this person succeed or fail?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Nicole Walker was trying to hold it all together after losing the custody battle. Then, Chloe informed her former best friend about the restraining order. She also had plans to take Parker and Holly to New York. In an act of desperation, the biological mother kidnapped her daughter and is now on the run.

Brady managed to find Nicole with help from Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Originally, he was going to convince her to return to Salem with baby Holly. He didn’t want things to get any worse. However, now he has agreed to take Nicole and Holly to Canada. However, someone will try to prevent Nicole from going with Brady. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal who is determined to stop Nicole Walker.

On Monday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will attempt to stop Nicole from leaving with Brady. It is already known that Deimos believes that Brady has romantic feelings for Nicole. Even though that seems likely, it is not the reason why Brady is helping her. He knows that what Chloe is doing is wrong. She tried to keep Nicole’s baby and did it in the cruelest way possible. Brady was correct when he questioned why she couldn’t share custody or arrange for supervised visitation.

The publication doesn’t explain if Deimos finds Nicole or if she takes a call from the soap opera villain. However, it does reveal that he is unsuccessful and is not able to stop Brady and Nicole.

“Deimos tries to stop Nicole from running away with Brady and Holly, to no avail.”

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Deimos and Chloe exchanged some hostile words. Nadia Bjorlin’s character demanded to know Nicole’s location. However, Deimos really has no idea where his ex-fiancee is hiding. He is determined to find Nicole, but doesn’t take kindly to disrespect, accusations, or threats. He had some words with Chloe and grabbed her arm. Even though he probably wouldn’t physically harm a woman, it is clear that Chloe fears the man.

Suddenly, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) walked in and separated them before things got any more out of control. To Chloe’s surprise, Maggie had her own harsh words to say about the situation. She let the surrogate know that it is her fault that Nicole kidnapped Holly. Maggie said the biological mother was left with no choice and it is unclear if they will ever be seen again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arianne Zucker quit Days Of Our Lives. There were multiple factors involved, but one was Nicole Walker’s storylines. The actress also said listening to the fans and knowing how disappointed they are in what the writers have done to the character contributed to her decision.

“Yes, I would say a little bit. It did factor in, not having a full-blown story. I think that I’ve had some great stories, don’t get me wrong, for sure. I think listening to the fans, too, and their disappointment over how this character has been written and pushed aside and slapped around, you try not to take things personally, but it’s hard not to.”

Right now, Nicole is finally getting a big storyline, but it will probably be her final one since Zucker is leaving. Interestingly enough, the plot includes Dr. Daniel Jonas, who is the biological father of Nicole’s baby. After he died, Chloe attempted a second IVF treatment and it was successful.

As for the man who portrayed Dr. Jonas, Arianne revealed that Shawn Christian did not quit the soap opera. He was fired and the way it happened didn’t sit right with Arianne.

“I was really shocked, I have to say. Not just for the fact that we were working together at the time, but I was surprised that he was the one to go. I read in some places that that he left of his own accord. ‘Uh, no, he didn’t; he was fired.’ He did not leave on his own accord. I wasn’t happy about it.”

This seems to coincide with Shawn Christian‘s comment several months back about being “blindsided and sucker-punched” by Daniel’s death on Days Of Our Lives.

“I had no idea it was coming [Daniel’s dying], so I was part blindsided and part sucker-punched.”

Although Arianne’s contract ends in April, DOOL films several months in advance. This means that fans will still see Nicole on television until late summer or early fall 2017. In a previous issue of Soap Opera Digest, executive producer Ken Corday talked about hiring new head writer Ron Carlivati. At the time of publishing, it was stated that he planned on more stories involving Chloe, Nicole, Brady, and Eric (Greg Vaughan). Even though there is a new head writer, Zucker is still not interested in staying. As she said, it is time for her to move on.

Does Deimos try to stop Nicole because someone else is her knight in shining armor right now? Is he worried that it could lead to something more between Brady and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives? When Arianne Zucker leaves, will she finally get custody of her baby and will the writers allow Nicole to have a happy ending?

