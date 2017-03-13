Katy Perry Dating History: These Guys Kissed The Girl And They Liked It

After calling off her one year relationship with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry is currently single. This break-up with Orlando Bloom has gotten some Katy Perry fans wondering what the singer’s dating history looks like.

According to Celebuzz, Katy Perry had kissed a lot of boys and liked it over the years. If you are curious as to what Katy Perry’s dating history looks like, keep reading.

Justin York

One of Perry’s earliest known relationships in her dating history is with guitarist Justin York – who is also the oldest brother of Paramore’s Taylor York. Katy was just 17-years-old when she dated this guitarist.

Matt Thiessen

Perry went on to take another guitarist from the years 2003 to 3005.

Johnny Lewis

During the year 2005, Katy started dating the very troubled actor named Johnny Lewis. The two broke off a year later – just before her career really took off. Lewis was partially responsible for inspiring two of her songs – “The One That Got Away” and “Circle the Drain.” Tragically, the actor passed away in 2012. After murdering his landlord, Johnny either fell or jumped to his death from a rooftop. Per US Weekly, Katy Perry was devastated by the death of Lewis. However, there was nothing should could have done to change things as she couldn’t let herself go down the same path the troubled actor went down.

Travie McCoy

Katy started dating Travis – better known as Travie – back in 2006. According to PEOPLE, Perry broke up with Travie via email and blamed the break up on his drug use. Travie admitted that as her career started to take off, drugs became more important to him than their relationship and that was ultimately why it ended.

Russell Brand

Katy met the British comedian back in 2008. They got engaged and were married in October of 2010. Their relationship, however, quickly turned sour and they were divorced just 14 months after getting hitched. Per PEOPLE, Russell brand sent Perry a text message on December 31, 2011 to tell her that he was divorcing her. Katy revealed that she hadn’t spoken to him or heard from him since he sent her that text message.

Robert Ackroyd

During the first half of 2012, Katy dated yet another guitarist.

John Mayer

As far as Katy Perry’s dating history is concerned, John Mayer is considered to be her most high-profile relationship following her divorce with Brand. The two started dating in June of 2012, split later on during the summer, started dating again in October, and calling it quits for a second time in March of 2013. Three months later they started dating again and were recording a duet for John’s latest album. The relationship appeared to be in a good place until they split up in February of 2014. The two are actually rumored to be chatting since her split with her most recent boyfriend Orlando Bloom as well.

Diplo

It was in April of 2014 that rumors started to swirl that Katy had finally moved on from her relationship with John Mayer and was now dating Diplo who is both a producer and DJ.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom is latest guy to be added to Katy Perry’s dating history. The two first met during a benefit for children in 2013. It, however, was not until three years later that they started to flirt with each other. Before too many rumors had time to swirl, representatives of Katy and Bloom announced that the two had split in an official statement. The statement claimed the couple needed “respectful, loving space.”

These nine different guys kissed Katy Perry and liked it – at least for a period of time. What are your thoughts on Katy Perry’s dating history? Do you think the singer is going to date one of her exes or move on to someone new next? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]