Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Dad Of Twins, GF Georgina Rodriguez Is Not The Mother

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a father again. The Real Madrid player is reportedly expecting twin boys this time. Georgina Rodriguez, the current girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is not the mother.

The 32-year-old Portuguese football player has once again taken the help of surrogacy, and according to British tabloid The Sun, the surrogate mother is based in the U.S. and is “heavily pregnant.” The twin babies are due to arrive “very soon.”

The report, quoting an unnamed source, said that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family could not wait to welcome the newborns.

Cristiano and his family can’t wait to meet the new members of their clan. He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed his first son, Cristiano Jr., in 2010. At the time, he took to Twitter to announce the news. Later in a statement, he said that the baby’s mother would prefer to have her identity kept confidential, adding that his son would be under his exclusive guardianship. The Portuguese footballer had reportedly paid Cristiano Jr.’s mother £10million. The identity of the mother has never been publically revealed.

In 2015, Ronaldo said on The Jonathan Ross Show that he would tell his son about his mother, but he was not sure when he would do that, according to the Mirror. And while weighing in on the possibility of his son growing up without a mother, he said that it was not a problem for him.

For me it is not a problem. I will say in the world, many kids don’t have mum, don’t have dads or dads die or mums die… Cristiano has a dad, an unbelievable dad. [He has] a grandmother, I have the support of my family, great of course. It will be like, ‘why don’t you [say?]’ Listen, some points in life it’s private and people have to respect the privacy of other people.

He also said that when his son was old enough, he would tell him the truth, adding that it was because he deserved to know and because he was his son. The footballer said that he was not going to tell because people wanted him to say that.

This time, too, the identity of the surrogate mother has been kept a secret. The Sun reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has not even told his extended family the identity of his twins’ mother. It quoted the source as saying that Ronaldo’s mother would be taking care of the twins.

His mum Dolores will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano.

The Portuguese footballer apparently feels that it is the right time for his six-year-old to have brothers to grow up with, according to the source.

After their birth, the twins would be reportedly flown to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mansion on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo, however, has yet to confirm the news. Like last time, he might release a statement after the arrival of the babies.

Meanwhile, after reportedly dating in secret for months, Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently went public with their relationship. The Sun reported that Cristiano Ronaldo met the 22-year-old model for the first time in the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event.

After the event, the pair apparently started dating in secret for months before going public with their romance at the French theme park.

In December, Georgina Rodriguez was seen bonding with Cristiano Jr. in the stands during Real Madrid’s game at Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dated a string of women after his 5-year relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk — who is currently expecting her first child with actor Bradley Cooper — ended in January 2015.

[Featured Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]