Did Sam Hunt Already Get Married? It Appears That Way From New Pic

At one time Sam Hunt was considered one of the sexiest single guys in country music, but now rumors are flying that Sam is married. Taste of Country shared that Sam actually was spotted wearing a ring on his left-hand ring finger. Sam is dating longtime love, Hannah Lee Fowler, and now speculation is that the two are actually married. This all started with a post that Sam Hunt put on his Instagram page.

On January 2, the news came out that Sam and Hannah were actually engaged, even though the two have been very quiet about their relationship when it comes to the public eye. Sam has had an on again and off again relationship with her for years. She was actually the one who Hunt wrote a lot of songs about on his debut album, Montevallo. His newest song Drinkin’ Too Much is also about her.

bro bro A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Sam Hunt did finally share the details of his engagement. Here is what he had to say about it.

“I had the ring ready and we actually got into this little disagreement, just before I planned on asking her to marry me, the night before I planned to ask her,” he shares (quote via Nash Country Daily). “I think because I felt like this disagreement spoiled my big plan to ask her to marry me, it irritated me a little more, which contributed to making the little fight worse and it escalated to the point where it actually worked out. We got real for a minute, after this little riff that we had. In that moment, it just felt perfect. Everything — after I asked her to marry me — just fizzled away and we celebrated and got excited together.”

On February 23, Sam Hunt shared that he would be getting married in a few months. If he is already married, then it hasn’t even been a month yet. Sam did admit that he had been working on new music, but that he was also planning a wedding.

The progression of every woman's feelings when they see Sam Hunt's most recent Instagram post. ???? pic.twitter.com/B70JgVKqq1 — NewEnglandCountry ???? (@NECntryMusic) March 12, 2017

The picture that Sam Hunt posted that has everyone talking is on his Instagram page. It shows Sam sitting there with a smile on his face and a ring on his right-hand finger. It looks like it could possibly be one of the new silicone rings that are so popular lately. There are over 700 comments, and the fans are going nuts trying to figure out if Sam Hunt is married or not. At this time, Sam isn’t speaking out at all or sharing if he is really married or not. The fans want to know the details, but they will have to wait until Sam is ready. One thing that is true is that Sam Hunt didn’t remove the Instagram post after everyone started talking like a lot of celebrities would do.

At this time, it does look like Sam Hunt might be a married man. Sam and his rep are staying quiet, but you know that this will be figured out soon. Fans are wishing him the best in the comments and also saying that their dreams are shattered because they can’t be the one who is getting married to him. Sam also posted another picture today where you can barely see the ring.

Do you think that Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are actually married? What do you think of these two together? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and if you think he already tied the knot or not.

[Featured Image By Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]