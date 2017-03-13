New ‘Alien: Covenant’ Spoilers Make Good On Ridley Scott’s Promise [Video]

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alien: Covenant.

As the premiere of Alien: Covenant gets closer, Twentieth Century Fox and director Ridley Scott are giving fans a greater idea from what they can expect with this Alien / Prometheus middle child, prior to the release. While previous teasers have suggested the team of humans to land on the Engineers’ home world would face off against a small gathering of aliens, new teasers coming out of this year’s SXSW (South by Southwest) convention suggest film fans will be in for a much more epic battle, when Alien: Covenant does debut in theaters.

Ridley Scott Has A Promise For Alien Fans

Bleeding Cool News reveals that a number of new details have emerged from the 2017 SXSW convention in regards to Alien: Covenant. Preceding those new teasers comes Ridley Scott’s own comments and the Alien mastermind’s words may be more enticing than any teaser, spoiler, or trailer he has shared about the much anticipated project. Debuting the release of a new official Alien: Covenant trailer, Ridley introduced the video teaser with a two sentence remark that might just fill fans with more fear and anticipation than any number of Xenomorphs.

“My goals don’t change,” says Ridley Scott. “My mantra has always been to scare the living sh– out of you.”

With that, Ridley let the trailer speak for itself, as Alien: Covenant took SXSW by storm.

The trailer confirms much of what has already been revealed and deduced up to this point and that is that Alien: Covenant is largely an origins story for 1979’s Alien, while also linking that earlier film with the more recent Prometheus. To do this, Alien: Covenant introduces the concept of humans seeking to colonize an alien planet far from Earth, only to find that humans may have visited the paradisaical world at an earlier time.

Of course, we later learn that humans have been there before, transported to this new planet by the Prometheus, which still lays in ruins amid clues that those humans came to a bad end long ago. From there, things go from bad to worse for the crew of the Covenant.

The New Alien: Covenant Trailer Reveals David’s Role In Humanity’s Downfall

While the new Alien: Covenant trailer gives fans much to dissect, Cinema Blend draws an important plot point out from the very last scene in the extended look at Ridley Scott’s forthcoming masterpiece of science fiction horror. It begins with a simple question, one which has been on everyone’s mind, since Prometheus hit theaters. How has one Xenomorph become many? Essentially, as this Alien: Covenant look reveals, that one fluke of nature has seemingly fathered an entire race of beings.

As it turns out, David, the android constructed by humans, is the answer. Left behind to survive alone on that planet, David occupied his time by experimenting with the genetics of that one alien. In the final sequence of the Alien: Covenant trailer, David guides Christopher Oram (Billy Crudup) through his laboratory, showing him his experiments in genetics, both failures and successes.

Ultimately, David’s tour ends with his opus, the four eggs that bear striking resemblances to those seen in the original Alien. Here, they wait for one final piece to make them complete: a human host. Enter Christopher. From there, just a bit of imaginative thinking leads audiences to comprehend that Oram and the Xenomorph “mother” will procreate and deliver the Xenomorph responsible for wreaking the havoc in 1979’s Alien.

As it turns out, the aliens weren’t breeding through time, evolving as a species from one creature in Prometheus to a race in Alien. Instead, Alien: Covenant reveals they have been artificially bred by an inquisitive android left unchecked by any moral compass.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19.

[Featured Image by Twentieth Century Fox]