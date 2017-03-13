Sofia Vergara’s Romantic Anniversary Gift: Husband Wrote A Book About Their Love

Sofia Vergara received the most romantic gift from her husband Joe Manganiello for the couple’s one year wedding anniversary. The actor wrote his wife a 40-page book about their love.

“I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met — as well as our courting — and was about 40 pages long.”

Joe Manganiello opened up about the gift and his relationship to Sofia Vergara in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK. Sofia was dating Nick Loeb before that relationship turned sour and Joe got the chance to ask her on a date.

“I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single. My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson [Sofia’s Modern Family co-star], then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date.”

It just goes to show that men pursue what they want. Manganiello wasn’t going to let Sofia be single for any length of time before he snatched her up, and the couple moved quickly to engagement and marriage. They started dating in 2014, got engaged six months later, and tied the knot officially in November 2015.

Goodnight. Gracias @mindyweiss @jeffleatham @zuhairmuradofficial @lorraineschwartz for helping us make our dream come true❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 23, 2015 at 1:55am PST

The lavish wedding was held in Palm Beach, Florida and festivities lasted into the weekend. Truly, the couple has always been romantic, and Joe Manganiello serenaded Sofia Vergara with the Guns & Roses song, “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” Instead of saying “I Do” the couple made the ceremony more personal by saying “I Will” when they exchanged vows.

It looks like their romantic ardor hasn’t dampened. Joe’s gift to Sofia is highly personal and shows a tender and caring side–it would take a long time to write 40 pages, and to weave the story of their courtship shows creativity and a desire to impress his wife. The actor offered some other hints to their relationship success and how he knew Sofia was “the one.”

“Sofía and I have always put each other’s well-being first, and that’s how I knew she was the one.”

Seems like “What you water, grows,” is another relationship maxim that applies to Joe and Sofia’s relationship. He also explained advice from an old friend that helps keep the relationship together.

“I love my wife a lot. The best advice I’ve been given about women came from a good friend. He said, ‘Would you rather be right or happy?’ I go for happy every time.”

Of course compromise is important, but relationship experts say that practicing gratitude and liking your partner as a person instead of holding contempt for them are the secret to keeping good relationships together. In line with this, Sofia has her own instructions for her husband about how to behave. For their two year anniversary she wrote to him on her Instagram page. “Don’t ever change.”

Seems like she likes Joe just the way he is!

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 22, 2015 at 6:12pm PST

So, what’s in the book? Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are keeping the details to themselves. Undoubtedly it will be a treasured keepsake for the sexy and romantic Vergara, whose portrayal of trophy wife Gloria on the hit sitcom modern family is a far cry from reality–Manganiello is actually four years younger than her! But all things considered, the couple is well-matched.

Joe Manganiello is known for his role as the werewolf on True Blood and for showing off his sexy body in Magic Mike XXL. Sofia Vergara was an accomplished actress in her native Columbia before immigrating to America and achieving stardom on the popular sitcom Modern Family.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]