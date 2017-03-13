‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Disses Maddie Ziegler On Instagram – Fans Retaliate

Dance Moms head diva Abby Lee Miller seems to be slapping back at her former star pupil Maddie Ziegler with a recent social media remark. It could be that Abby Lee is chafing at the treatment she got from the previous Dance Moms top dancer in Maddie’s book The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir.

Abby Lee vs. Maddie Ziegler

Many Dance Moms fans were shocked that Maddie Ziegler left her former mentor and instructor Abby Lee Miller out of her recently released memoir. It seems quite intentional, given that Maddie spent more than six years on Dance Moms working with Abby Lee. Not only that, but she threw some shade.

Maddie spoke in her memoir about how her new mentor, quirky singer Sia, encourages her more than her Dance Moms teacher. Radar Online reported that Maddie wrote, “Sia always tells me you have to have time off, step back and appreciate the moment.” Before that, she wrote, “I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do.”

MY FAVORITE STUDENT @MackenzieSol from the @ALDC_official is headed back to the UK to attend… https://t.co/2ldZYRMbJf — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) March 7, 2017

Abby Lee’s Latest Dig At Maddie

A few days ago, Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee gave a shout-out to male dancer Mackenzie Sol via her Instagram account. Abby Lee shared a pic of Mackenzie and captioned it, “MY FAVORITE STUDENT from the ALDC Studio is headed back to the UK.” Notice the Dance Moms diva used all caps to describe him.

Perhaps Abby Lee is stinging from Maddie Ziegler ditching Dance Moms and moving on to bigger things. Maddie was the first teen judge on So You Think You Can Dance and just wrapped a major tour with her new favorite Sia. It’s clear Maddie has soared well beyond her Dance Moms roots and found greater success.

Maddie Calls Out Abby Lee In Interview

After Maddie’s book came out, she did an interview with Build and said of learning choreography for Sia’s “Chandelier,” “For this, I could let loose and do whatever and not be criticized for making a mistake. My mistakes were good.” This definitely seems like a diss at her Dance Moms past and Abby Lee.

It seems strange that Maddie would deliberately omit Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee Miller from her recently published memoir when the opportunities Maddie is now enjoying came as a result of her Dance Moms success. Is that why Abby Lee Miller captioned Mackenzie Sol as her favorite student? Was it revenge?

#TheMaddieDiaries is available wherever books are sold! If you’re out shopping this weekend, pick up a copy and tag me in a selfie! pic.twitter.com/7zH2qR14zy — Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) March 11, 2017

Dance Moms Fans Outraged By Maddie

It seems Dance Moms fans are taking sides in this brewing feud between Maddie Ziegler and Abby Lee Miller. After her book The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir was released, some Dance Moms fans lashed out at Maddie for omitting her teacher from the book. Some of the Twitter comments were brutal.

One Dance Moms fan tweeted, “I actually can’t stand Maddie Ziegler anymore” and another asked, “Why are you trashing Abby Lee Miller? She made you what you are now and you are being horrid to her.” And yet another Dance Moms fan called the young dancer out with the hashtag “#ungrateful.”

Will Abby Lee Miller Be Stewing In Prison?

Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee Miller may have lots of time to think about her feud with Maddie Ziegler if she gets jail at her sentencing scheduled for May 8. Abby Lee has been accused of hiding money from the court in bankruptcy and using Dance Moms performers to sneak money into the country.

There are loads of questions about the fate of Dance Moms if Abby Lee goes to prison. The Pittsburgh dance instructor could be hit with as much as 30 months in prison. Some sources say Dance Moms could carry on without Abby Lee Miller but no announcement has been made yet.

Are you taking sides in the Dance Moms feud between Maddie Ziegler and Abby Lee Miller?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]