Johnny Depp Movies: See Jack Sparrow And Nine New Depp Films In 2017 – 2018

Johnny Depp movies, including Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales, are on their way to theaters soon. Depp has been working hard to keep his fans entertained, with a steady stream of his innovative characters, including the beloved Jack Sparrow.

Jack Sparrow fans have a lot to look forward to in Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales. It is so hard to wait for those Johnny Depp movies to come out, and there are good reasons for anticipation.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales with Johnny Depp’s most beloved character Jack Sparrow is coming to theaters May 26. That isn’t the only good news, though.

Johnny Depp has been working on a number of movie projects. Some of which will be coming to theaters while fans might have to search out some of the others.

Nine Johnny Depp movies are in various stages of production and all will likely be released in 2017 and 2018. So, while it may be that Captain Jack Sparrow has captured the hearts of more fair maidens than most of his other roles, we won’t see the last of Johnny Depp’s movies for a long time to come.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales and LAbyrinth are two Johnny Depp movies currently in post-production. The Black Ghiandola was released March 12 on Netflix.

Another Johnny Depp movie titled LAbyrinth is based on a true story. The Jack Sparrow actor will portray Los Angeles detective Russell Poole, who is investigating the murder of two rappers, Tupac Shakur and Biggy Smalls, according to Slash Film. There is no word yet on the exact release date.

Johnny Depp appeared in the short movie The Black Ghiandola for the Make a Film Foundation. The movie is an effort to fulfill the dreams of a cancer patient, 16-year-old Anthony Conti. Anthony is facing stage IV adrenal cortical cancer, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Conti will star in the classic zombie flick. Antony even gets to save the girl, but this is not some low-end vanity film.

Johnny Depp, Sam Raimi, Catherine Hardwicke and Ted Melfi all had a hand in this short movie. Also participating are David Lynch, J.K. Simmons, Laura Dern, Penelope Ann Miller, Richard Chamberlain, Jade Pettyjohn, Chad Coleman, Pritesh Shah, Keith Allan and so many more A-list members of the movie industry. It is really impressive what these movie makers have done with Anthony Conti’s screenplay.

The Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales release date is set and fans are counting down the days until May 26 when they can see Jack Sparrow. The short movie The Black Gondola was released on Netflix HD on March 12. It can be viewed here.

Two more Johnny Depp movies, Murder on The Orient Express, and Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes, are in the midst of filming, according to IMDb.

Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad will star in the crime thriller Murder on The Orient Express, which is based on an Agatha Cristie Novel. Johnny Depp will be playing the role of Samuel Ratchett in this movie, which is directed by Kenneth Branagh. The release date for this movie has been designated for November 22, 2017.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2 is another Johnny Depp movie in pre-production. This Johnny Depp movie is a sequel to the original Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them. Both movies are a bit of a prequel to the Harry Potter films.

Johnny Depp’s roles in The Invisible Man and The Libertine have recently been announced as well. Both are slated to premiere in 2018, but the details of these Johnny Depp movies are still being ironed out.

Johnny Depp played a small supporting role in London Fields, a movie that stars his now ex-wife, Amber Heard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie has been completed since 2015, but there is no word on the release date due to several impending lawsuits, according to Spy.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Johnny Depp The Chupacabra Fighter Is Still Hot, Sweet, And Sexy As Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp Depressed Over Divorce From Amber Heard? Visits Kids Hospital As Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp’s Hottest Face: Jack Sparrow Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Returns

Amber Heard is being sued for not doing provocative nude scenes, which the studio alleges she agreed to, but Amber says she did not agree. The studio claims her refusal led to expensive rewrites of scenes. Hopefully, though there is no official word, the legal disaster will end at least by 2018 so that the film can be seen.

Johnny Depp’s movie Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales, featuring Jack Sparrow, is most anticipated but there are actually eight more upcoming Johnny Depp movies.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]