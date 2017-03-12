How Jay Z And Beyonce Met, Her Body Image And Celebrity Life Struggles

Beyonce and Jay Z have had their share of ups and downs, some highly publicized. Presently pregnant with twins, it was recently revealed that the celebrity power couple had unsuccessfully been trying to conceive for a couple of years. According to a source who spoke to People, “They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling. Beyoncé’s very happy… They are a power couple and they make a great team.” Just over a week ago, the Lemonade singer announced the good news on Instagram, stating the following.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

With both Jay Z and Beyonce having a combined net worth of over a billion dollars, they are considered to be the richest celebrity couple in the hip-hop industry. However, all that money and fame comes with a significant amount of limitations, as revealed by Beyonce in her short film Yours And Mine. According to her revelation, she sometimes just wishes to be anonymous. The following was her statement,

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:48am PST

“I sometimes wish I could be anonymous walking down the street like everyone else. Before I was famous I was the girl on the hill with a guitar. I was the girl that just wanted a beautiful view of the beach. Now that I’m famous it’s really, really difficult to do very simple things.”

She also spoke about her ambition to fulfil her dreams and the power to manifest them as a woman. Referencing her mother’s advice when growing up, Beyonce highlighting that it was always important to never give up or let yourself be victimized. The following was the exact quote.

“My mother always taught me to be strong and to never be a victim, never make excuses, never expect anyone else to provide me things that I know I can provide for myself,”

The “Formation” star also spoke about the showbiz business and how being an entertainer takes away the ‘human face’, as everything’s so superficial. That said, Beyonce has always been open with her body image struggles. A devout vegan, she is also an advocate of this type of diet to lose weight. So much so that she and her nutritionist, Marco Borges, launched a vegan food delivery service in 2015 called 22 Days Nutrition.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:50pm PST

While on an interview with Good Morning America, Beyonce offered the benefits of the vegan diet, stating, “I felt like my skin was really firm, a lot tighter than when I deprived myself of food and got the weight off fast — and the weight stayed off,”

On to how Jay Z and Beyonce met, they are said to have locked eyes between the years 1997 and 2000. This is going by conflicting answers from both. According to Beyonce, she stated while on an interview with Seventeen that they first when she was 18, but started dating him at 19. Given that she was born in 1981, they most likely met in 1999. However, according to Jay Z’s recollection in 2007, he told Charlie Rose that they met ‘ten years ago’, making it 1997. This is as reported by Vulture. They apparently met on the music scene, and in 2001 Beyonce and Jay Z were featured on the cover of Vanity Fair. This started rumors, but neither confirmed the relationship.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 15, 2016 at 10:23pm PDT

Expecting to give birth later this year, Beyonce’s husband Jay Z is presently alleged to be in a conflict with Solange Knowles, her sister. He apparently does not want her to be in the delivery room. This is as reported by Radar.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]