Is Missy Elliott’s ‘I’m Better’ About Living With Thyroid Disorder?

There are a lot of famous celebrities with pre-existing conditions and Missy Elliott is one of them. However, is Missy Elliott’s new song “I’m Better” an open apology about her long absence due to her condition or a hint that she might be doing more for her fans in 2017?

For many years, Missy Elliott toured and amazed fans, but many were concerned when she suddenly dropped out of the limelight around 2009. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when Missy Elliott performed at the 2015 Super Bowl with Katy Perry, it was revealed that she was still laying low because she had a chronic condition, but it was not clear if it was making her sick.

In fact, despite rumors in May 2016 that Missy Elliott might tour with Fifth Harmony, she did release “Not That Kinda Girl” with them, and performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with them in July 2016.

Despite this, Missy Elliott has not announced a full tour in many years and some might assume it is because of ongoing complications from what she says is a thyroid condition called Graves Disease.

Although she may have had the issue for many years, in 2011, Missy Elliott almost wrecked car because of symptoms related to her thyroid health problem. According to USA Today, Missy Elliott later told the press that her near-car wreck was due to complications from her 2008 diagnosis with Graves Disease.

The reason Missy Elliott almost wrecked her car was due to a side effect of Graves Disease that involves tremors. Other symptoms of Graves Disease that Missy Elliott may have experienced include anxiety, sleep problems, fatigue, sensitivity to heat, brittle hair, and hand tremors.

In 2014, Missy Elliott showed that she was suffering from another symptom of Graves Disease that involved rapid weight loss. Daily Mail stated that due to the rare thyroid autoimmune disorder, Missy Elliott had lost 70 pounds.

Regardless, part of the reason that the press was interested in her and her weight loss was because Missy Elliott had posted pictures of herself on Instagram after a performance at a fashion show.

In 2015, Billboard interviewed Missy Elliott about what it was like to live with Graves Disease, and her friend Sharaya J stated the following.

“It started to change her way of life. There were physical changes, extreme headaches, extreme weight loss. What that does to a person, being a public figure and knowing people are looking, judging? That’s a tough thing.”

Although Missy Elliott has tried to overcome Graves Disease and stated in 2015 that she was using medication to control the condition, it seems unlikely that she will be touring in the near future. Instead of doing a full tour, Missy Elliott has made several important appearances such as the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015 with Katy Perry.

In 2016, Missy Elliott released her first video in 2016 after seven years with “WTF” featuring Pharrell.

Alternatively, Missy Elliott could be sending fans a direct message with her new song “I’m Better” that was released in January featuring Cainon Lamb. Could this mean that Missy Elliott tour announcement might be on the way in 2017?

While no official news has been announced about Missy Elliott touring in 2017 or making a special appearance in the near future, one other way fans might learn more about her struggle with Graves Disease is through a new documentary.

Interestingly, Missy Elliott is not the only celebrity living with Graves Disease. President George H.W. Bush, comedic writer and actor Marty Feldman, and actress Faith Ford were also diagnosed with Graves Disease.

Missy Elliott is not alone in suffering for thyroid disorders. According to the American Thyroid Association, over 20 million people in the United States have some form of thyroid disorder. Women are more likely to get thyroid problems than men, and, while it is often treatable with medications, modern science is still unlocking many mysteries behind the thyroid gland.

[Feature Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SXSW]