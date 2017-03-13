‘Flip Or Flip’ Star Christina El Moussa: Single And Not Ready To Mingle

Christina El Moussa is finally single and not ready to mingle.

HGTV couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa have had a pretty hard time staying out of the spotlight for what seems like a pretty long time now. The Flip or Flop couple shocked HGTV fans everywhere when they revealed they were separated and getting a divorce last year.

Per International Business Times, Christina El Moussa is single and not ready to mingle as she needs time to heal from the messy split with her husband Tarek. This statement was made by Christina following rumors that she and the family contractor Gary Anderson had a fling. Does this mean she and Gary Anderson are no longer together or is she just trying to keep her relationship with him on the down low?

Such a fun day with my ???? #TaylorReese @allstarchefclassic and @mylalive and #allstarchefclassic ???? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

During the All-Star Chef Classic in Los Angeles, the Flip or Flop star revealed that being in a relationship was the last thing she was concerned with at this point in time.

“Honestly, a relationship is the farthest things from my mind right now… not even on my radar.”

Given the fact that she has two children and recently got a divorce, it makes sense that she would want to focus on other things. Still, many wonder what happened between her and Gary. Did she decide it was too soon to be dating someone new?

Love ❤️ ???????? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:44am PST

While Christina El Moussa has made it clear she is not interested in having a new significant other in her life – that isn’t stopping her from working on her relationship with her ex-husband Tarek. Given the fact that they share two children together, most Flip or Flop fans would agree it is great to see the two trying to get along.

“I’m doing really good. I’m in a really good place. The kids are happy, they’re healthy, Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we’re working on, cool things coming in the future, so we’re just looking forward.”

Given how well the two have been getting along for the sake of their children, it is understandable that some HGTV fans would wonder if there was ever a chance Tarek and Christina could get back together. Per International Business Times, Tarek does have a glimmer of hope he and his wife could get back together. He, however, doesn’t think it is realistic that they would get back together any time soon.

“Maybe, like, 10 years from now,” Tarek said in response to when or if he and Christina would ever get back together. The Flip or Flop star knows he and his ex-wife have a lot to work on before they could ever give romance another try. And, for now, they have their business and their children to worry about and focus on.

It wasn’t that long ago that rumors swirled that Christina and Tarek were having a hard time filming episodes of Flip or Flop because of the tension on the set. These rumors included reports that claimed the two would put distance between each other any time they were not filming to avoid conflict as much as necessary.

Fortunately, things seem to have turned around for Christina El Moussa and Tarek. The two are focusing on their children and their business. For now, that is enough for either of them.

“I think honestly it’s just like letting go of past resentment and living in the future, and remembering that kids are the priority. And we are going to be in each other’s lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on.”

While the Flip or Flop couple likely aren’t getting back together any time soon – if at all – they are working together to raise their children and grow their business. And Christina? Well, she claims to be enjoying the single life.

#fliporflop open house … Tarek's design… a little rustic / hipster mix going on ???? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Do you think Gary and Christina broke up? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]