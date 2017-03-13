‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 To Feature Ed Sheeran As Guest

It is no surprise the Game of Thrones Season 7 is one of the most-awaited moments in TV history. The show has garnered success through the epic representation of an equally epic book series, and fans thirst for more; the attention was well-deserved.

One of Game of Thrones’ biggest draws is the large roster of actors that play a host of colorful characters that truly bring the show to life. The grand nature of the show allows room for a lot of cameos and guests, too. We can expect a lot of these in Season 7, and in fact another guest appearance has already been revealed: that of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

According to E! Online, showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss themselves confirmed the appearance of Sheeran for Season 7. This was during a panel at the South by Southwest Festival on Sunday afternoon, where they spoke about Thrones alongside show regulars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Adding to this, the Game of Thrones showrunners lightly hinted that the guest appearance of Sheeran is a favor for Maisie, too. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” they said.

It is no secret that the actress who plays girl-with-no-name Arya Stark is a huge Ed Sheeran fan. Back in 2014, when Sheeran was still in the process of releasing his sophomore studio release X, Williams was one of the people to pre-order the album. There was even Twitter banter about this. Maisie expressed how thrilled she was for the then-upcoming album, to which Sheeran replied: “ginger is coming.”

@Maisie_Williams ginger is coming — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) May 15, 2014

Bustle also reported on how Williams once jokingly said that she is “too much of a fan girl to be in this profession.” It is easy to see how working with Ed would be a dream come true for young actress.

Sheeran himself is a fan of the HBO drama, so that admiration is not just a one-way street. NY Daily News even reported that several members of the Game of Thrones cast were some of the first to hear of his new album. This was during an impromptu performance that took place in early January.

While primarily known as a multi-talented musician, this was not the first time Sheeran would be exhibiting his acting chops. He has appeared in FX’s historical fiction drama The Bastard Executioner, as well as on the film Bridget Jones’ Baby.

Music fans will know that this is not the first time a musician has appeared as a guest in Game of Thrones, either. Among the contemporary musicians that set foot in Westeros are Will Champion — who plays drums for Coldplay — and Snow Patrol vocalist Gary Lightbody.

While Sheeran’s appearance is one of the moments to look out for in Game of Thrones Season 7, it is still not revealed what role he will play in the epic drama, exactly. But as the release date of Season 7 draws closer and closer, news and details slowly come together to bring us an idea of what to expect.

However, a much sadder issue will remind fans that this is the penultimate season, and Season 8 of the show is the expected final part of the critically-acclaimed series.

It has already been kind of a disappointment to know that Game of Thrones Season 7 will last for only seven episodes. Now, a much harsher blow to the fan base hit when it was confirmed by Benioff and Weiss that Season 8 of the show will span a mere six episodes.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]