‘This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia Says Finale Will Be A ‘Rocky Ride At The End’

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia says the fans should expect a “rocky ride” on Tuesday’s finale. The 39-year-old actor teased that the cliffhanger for Season 1 for Jack, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) will be “intense,” adding that the viewers should “probably stock up on tissues beforehand,” reports TV Insider.

“I hope everyone has recovered from William’s passing is all I’m going to say,” Milo said.

“Get ready. It’s a rocky ride at the end.”

On Tuesday, March 8, This Is Us fans saw that Jack’s only daughter, Kate believes that she was responsible for her father’s death. The viewers still don’t know how Jack died, only that it was sudden, tragic, and devastating. Ventimiglia revealed in an interview earlier in the week that the season finale, which will air on March 14, features a “heartbreaking” scene that has never been seen before.

Many This Is Us fans are left questioning what they haven’t seen. They thought they knew everything about the Pearson family except how Jack dies. As it turns out, there’s more to the story, and it looks like the scene will explain the turmoil between Rebecca and Jack.

“It was pretty painful,” Ventimiglia said.

“[It took us to] some place that we’d never been with This is Us, and it was just one of those moments that you were grateful for the work and grateful for the words you get to say and the partner you get to be a scene with.”

Justin Hartley, the actor who plays Kevin Pearson, revealed that Jack’s death would not be revealed on the Season 1 finale. He explained that This Is Us fans must wait until Season 2 to discover what caused his shocking death. And even after his cause of death comes out, Jack will still be a part of the series.

As far as Jack’s cause of death, showrunner Dan Fogelman said that This Is Us fans theory has not pegged what took his life. He added that the fans will be “devastated” when they learn how Jack died.

“Dan Fogelman, our creator, said to me that no matter what, even though Jack is dead in the present day, that I’m not going anywhere,” Milo stated.

Ventimiglia revealed that when he read the first episode, it wasn’t until the end of the show that he learned that his character is dead and Randall (Sterling K Brown) was his adopted son. He admitted when he heard that he died years before, it threw him for a loop. Milo recalls begging Fogelman to tell him how Jack died.

“When This Is Us viewers see how Jack died, It’s gonna hurt. It’s gonna hurt real bad.”

Milo explains, “Even though when you do find out how and when and why Jack died, it doesn’t mean that the character is gone or I’m gone, it’s just you shift direction and tell a different story.”

“He equates it to having a family album — you open up to a random page, and you just start telling a story based on that photo.”

Per Mic, This Is Us season finale will feature never seen scenes between Jack and Rebecca. At the end of last week’s episode, Jack headed to Cleveland to make things right with Rebecca. Kate, Randall, and Kevin will make difficult decisions in their lives.

This Is Us fans are nervous, anxious, and excited to see how the season ends. The viewers won’t see how Jack died just yet but will get a heartbreaking look at Jack and Rebecca’s fragile relationship.

This Is Us Season 1 finale airs Tuesday on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]