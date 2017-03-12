Danielle Stislicki Update: Pay It Forward Weekend Aids Search For Missing Woman

Those participating in the search for missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki are becoming extremely creative in the methods they are using to find her. Over the weekend, “Pay it Forward for Danielle” fliers were passed out to help with the search, while also promoting a climate of sharing and giving within the community.

The movement meant to commemorate the 100 days Danielle has been missing, was featured on the Facebook page “Find Danielle Stislicki,” which is solely dedicated to rallying support to help find the missing woman. The fliers note the following.

“Danielle Stislicki disappeared Friday, December 2, 2016. It will have been 100 days that Dani has been missing on March 12. Please Pay it Forward for Danielle on March 11-12, and share her story…”

A Facebook post that includes an image of one of these unique fliers demonstrates how impactful they have been. The image also shows a $20 gift certificate from Poole’s Tavern in Northville that was given out with the flier, and the post indicates a woman and her companion were having dinner at the eatery and were given the gift as part of the “Pay it Forward for Danielle” message. The post reads in part as follows.

“…we were eating dinner tonight, we were given an anonymous gift card for tonight’s dinner with this flyer…”

The giver of the flier and certificate added a personal message by writing on the flier, “Please share Dani’s story for us,” followed by a heart.

This is just another example of how the efforts put forth to find Danielle and bring her home have been massive. These supporters are also anxiously awaiting any information police can offer about the investigation into her disappearance.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus spoke out about Danielle’s case recently saying progress is being made, CBS Detroit reports. He said he is aware that the public wants to know what evidence police have regarding Danielle’s case, and police are anxious to divulge such details, but cannot yet do so for fear of compromising the case and possibly tipping off the perpetrator.

According to CBS Detroit, Nebus would not comment on whether police think Danielle is still alive, and said, “There’s a specific reason for that. I’m not going to comment.”

In mid-December, police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken from the residence and were being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The searched residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works. Despite the search, police have announced the former security guard is not currently a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five-feet, five-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to finding Danielle had jumped to $32,105, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $132,105.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

