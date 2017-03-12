John McCain Claims Pres. Trump Could Clear Up Wiretapping Claim ‘In A Minute’

Arizona Senator John McCain has been at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump since the presidential election period, but now he has choice words for Trump over his wiretapping allegations against former U.S. President Barack Obama. McCain originally was at odds with Trump during the primaries like so many Republicans were over the various things he said. Trump went as far as to bring up McCain’s POW period before apologizing later on.

John McCain is not one to back down on his comments when he feels he’s correct, which ended up causing him to remain at odds with Trump the last few months. On Sunday however, McCain let his voice be heard in a big way when he came to Trump’s recent wiretapping claims against Barack Obama. As of now, Trump has offered no evidence at all that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, and even called for an investigation to prove it.

What puzzles most Americans about that is, if by chance Trump feels he is right and can state his comments as fact…he should have proof to back them up. There would be no need for an investigation if proof was there. Most believe he got his information from a random conservative talk show, of which also offered up no evidence. In seeing all of this play out, McCain told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday…

“I have no reason to believe that the charge is true, but I also believe that the president of the United States could clear this up in a minute. All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence and say, ‘OK, what happened?’ Because they certainly should know whether the former president of the United States was wiretapping Trump Tower.”

The problem with this is that several of the people who McCain named off all came out to say that Obama did not wiretap Trump Tower. McCain said that Trump should provide the American people with any evidence he has. The report on Obama doing this came from alt-right media with no proof to back it up from any U.S intelligence office. Even Russian hackers haven’t been able to provide proof of it!

McCain continued his thoughts on the issue regarding Trump and his claims, breaking it down pretty simply for the President. He said that President Trump had really only two choices in this whole situation, telling CNN…

“The president has one of two choices: Either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve. Because if his predecessor violated the law — President Obama violated the law — we’ve got a serious issue here, to say the least.”

It is unlikely Trump would ever retract his statement on the matter, because he’s not the type to really pull back comments. If anything, he’ll merely try to push away talk on this issue and bring something else to the attention of the media, in hopes that they will move on. Former Press Secretary Josh Earnest had an interesting thought on the entire situation.

He feels that the Russian allegations are most likely the cause of the random claims and said you can see the breakdown with Trump. Any time something comes up, he tries to shift attention. Earnest would tell ABC’s This Week the real reason why he believes Trump has made the claims he has, saying…

“We know exactly why President Trump tweeted what he tweeted. Because there is one page in the Trump White House crisis management playbook. And that is simply to tweet or say something outrageous to distract from the scandal, and the bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet.”

While all the Russian allegations against the Trump administration remain just that, allegations, it appears each day another person within the administration has a connection to Russia. Earnest may be onto something when he claims the scandals with Trump seem to trigger his outrageous tweets. He does respond quite odd when it something negative comes out about him. Many of his fellow Republicans and even those in his administration seem to try and push off his comments.

However, what he says on Twitter and in his speeches do affect the entire party. This is true whether the GOP wants to admit to it or not. This is why John McCain is speaking out it seems, as he too wants proof of the claims Trump makes. Trump cannot just make them to shift media attention and then think the American people will forget. McCain is right, Americans deserve the truth and it’ll be interesting to see if President Trump provides it.

