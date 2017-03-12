Nicki Minaj Refusing To Address Remy Ma Feud After ‘No Frauds’ Diss Track

Nicki Minaj will continue to remain silent regarding Remy Ma’s “Shether” diss track, it has been revealed.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ that Nicki Minaj has no plans to say anything about her feud with Remy, nor does she plan on getting in the recording studio to pen a similar response — a move which has left a lot of hip-hop fans surprised.

In the past, when Nicki Minaj had feuds with the likes of Lil Kim, the 34-year-old never hesitated to write a verse about the situation in a matter of days. With the release of Remy Ma’s shocking “Shether” release, however, Nicki supposedly thinks she doesn’t stand a chance.

“Shether” has been named one of the best diss tracks of all time, as Remy details how a conversation she had with Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill led to the revelation that Nicki had abstained from sex with the rapper following a butt implants mishap.

The “All The Way Up” hitmaker claims Nicki Minaj’s butt “dropped,” before going on to mention how the only people that are fooled into thinking Drake and Lil Wayne never had sex with the self-proclaimed queen of rap would be her fans.

If Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma and she doesn’t receive the same kind of praise as her rap rival, she will be devastated — especially since she’s just months away from releasing her next album. If anything, Nicki wants to be praised for her rap skills, not looked down upon.

Fans believe that the reason why Nicki Minaj felt the need to place Drake and Lil Wayne on her song “No Frauds” was because of the supposed fact that the material she had on Remy felt anything but worthy enough of being considered a diss track. Nicki is incapable of recording a solo diss track at Remy Ma at this given point, according to fans on social media.

The fact that she decided to remain silent following the release of “Shether” for two weeks had definitely left people questioning what credibility Nicki Minaj actually has as a female rapper who has never been shy to boast about her diversity as a lyricist.

At this given point, TMZ notes that Nicki knows it’s better not to say anything anymore. She is strongly hoping that the talk regarding Remy Ma’s diss track will subside as the months go by because the last thing Nicki Minaj would want is to have to deal with the “Shether” drama when she’s promoting her new record.

“Nicki Minaj is feeling that she will remain silent, let it blow over and hopefully people will forget about it,” a source goes on to tell Hollywood Life. “It’s kind of surprising to Nicki’s friends, because it makes it look like she is admitting defeat.”

In a recent interview with Facebook, Remy Ma made it known that she has moved on from the drama regarding Nicki Minaj. She knows that there won’t be a response anytime soon, so she’s not holding her breath, waiting for the platinum-selling artist to hit back.

Remy stresses that she released “Shether” to silence Nicki Minaj once and for all, adding that she was not going to allow the “Starships” hitmaker to subliminally poke fun of her career in songs such as “Make Love” and on Nicki’s “The Pinkprint Freestyle.”

“There’s nothing even to think about. Realistically there’s a lot that was going on, the record thing. I felt like as women, that you’re supposed to say, in any field, you’re supposed to think you’re the best damn one that’s out there. You should never feel like you’re number two to anybody, that’s how I’ve always been. I don’t care what anyone says, I just think that I’m the sh-t. Don’t try to come for me.”

Nicki Minaj has already confirmed reports that she’s working on her forthcoming album, which is expected to hit stores later this year. Some insiders believe that Nicki could be saving her main response to Remy until the release of her record, but that is still regarded to be nothing more than a rumor at this given point.

Although, it will give Nicki Minaj enough time to come up with a response that’s worthy enough to try and compete with Remy’s “Shether.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]