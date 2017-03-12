Iggy Azalea: Why She Wants Khloe Kardashian To Dump ‘Cheat’ Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea is reportedly urging Khloe Kardashian to dump her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, fearing that the basketball star will most likely end up cheating on her.

Iggy grew concerned about Khloe’s relationship with Tristan the minute she heard about it, Hollywood Life reveals. Azalea is no stranger when it comes to dating athletes, having also found herself in cheating scandals with NBA players in the past.

Having observed the romance, Iggy Azalea believes that Khloe can do better than to stay in a relationship with Tristan, who she thinks will only end up breaking her heart.

It’s no secret that Khloe is planning to have children in the near future, but if she was to find out that Tristan hasn’t been faithful, she’ll realize that the months she’s wasted with Thompson were all for nothing.

“Iggy’s not trying to be salty or hate on Tristan but she’s hit up French [Montana], and told her he needs to put Khloe up on game and warn her that she’s putting herself at risk for serious heartbreak with him,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

“Iggy Azalea still feels some type of way after Nick [Young] cheated on her and then on top of that got his baby mama pregnant – again. She’s sticking to the girl code and would hate for Khloe to experience the same type of pain she did. She’s hoping French gets to her before it’s too late.”

Iggy Azalea and Khloe both dated French Montana in the past, and since they have both remained friends with the rapper, it only seemed right for Iggy to share some words of advice to the reality star, alluding to the idea that Khloe will evidently get hurt in the end.

Iggy Azalea’s comments regarding Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson come just weeks after a source for the same outlet had mentioned that the TV star has worried about the possible chance of being cheated on with the hectic careers she and Tristan share.

While Khloe now owns a home in Cleveland, most of her time is spent in Los Angeles and making a long distance relationship work has never been easy for Kardashian, who had previously tried it with James Harden, before she eventually decided to call it quits.

While Khloe has often gushed about how happy she is being with Tristan, it’s noted that she still worries about the possible chance of being cheated on when her man is on the road.

“She loves Tristan wholeheartedly and he’s been nothing but a stand-up, loving man. But she can’t help but worry sometimes. Khloe spends as much time in Cleveland as possible and has spies in every city his team plays in.”

Iggy Azalea was planning her wedding to Nick Young before she went on to find out that the Lakers star had cheated on her with multiple women throughout their relationship, People revealed at the time. Knowing that Khloe is looking forward to family life with Thompson, Iggy Azalea wouldn’t want her to go through the same thing she experienced.

Iggy Azalea’s split with Nick Young ended up being so painful that the rapper has vowed never to rush the dating stage anymore, having mentioned that she’s determined to get to know someone’s true character before she even considers the idea of starting a relationship with them.

After her engagement with Nick Young was called off, Iggy Azalea ended up dating French Montana, and though their romance didn’t work out, the twosome remained good friends.

What do you make of Iggy Azalea’s comments? Should she be involving herself in another relationship when Tristan has yet to do something to Khloe that could be deemed disrespectful?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]