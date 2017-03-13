Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna: Could New Mansion Bring Reconciliation?

Rob Kardashian is looking to buy a new house and it’s a big one.

TMZ reports that the former cast member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians is eyeing a $6.9 million mansion and it may have everything to do with the split from the mother of his child, Blac Chyna.

According to TMZ, Rob was seen walking out of a 7700 sq. ft. home recently. The property also reportedly has 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a large pool and hot tub. There’s also a guest house, TMZ notes and that space adds 2600 sq. feet to the residence.

Rob Kardashian Needs OUT of Kylie's Crib, Checks Out Mansion of His Own (PHOTO + GALLERY) https://t.co/qlRDXfa92N pic.twitter.com/PhLLNOdkZj — Altamish ???? (@selenasfriendly) March 12, 2017

Rob Kardashian Lists the Calabasas Mansion Mama Kris Jenner Bought for Him https://t.co/bEwioG0Tyv pic.twitter.com/FZEHgmReCv — Fashion & Style (@fashion_x_style) January 11, 2017

According to TMZ one of the main selling points of the house for Rob is that it’s close to where Blac Chyna and his new baby, Dream, live.

Rob currently lives in one of Kylie Jenner’s mansions and is also selling the house in the Oaks neighborhood that his mother bought for him. That house is on the family compound and was 4,256 sq ft with 4 bedrooms. It reportedly cost Kris Jenner $2.285 million. According to InStyle, the asking price on Rob’s former home is $2.675 million

All of this interest in property has got people wondering if there’s a reconciliation on the horizon for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

Rob and Chyna broke up in February, after their rocky relationship had taken its fair share of ups and downs.

“Rob thinks it’s the right decision,” a source told US Weekly at the time. “Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.”

Rob Kardashian: Desperate to Get Back with Blac Chyna?! https://t.co/Gtg41qDsHs pic.twitter.com/0iKAfsNUBt — Jayanta Kumar Das (@jayantabprd) March 12, 2017

Rob Kardashian shares cute pics of Dream while Blac Chyna flaunts her post-baby body after their split. https://t.co/3z1d6JAFwp pic.twitter.com/UwRHTl4sxM — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 9, 2017

Another insider source added that their relationship never really settled down after their first breakup in December 2016 when Blac Chyna cleared all of her belongings and took their baby out of the house they were staying in.

The two were back together a couple days later and Rob apologizes to Chyna over social media. Things seemed to be going smoothly until February.

Rob and Chyna, stars of their own reality TV show on E!, were engaged in April 2016. In May, they announced that Chyna was pregnant with their first baby.

Even though Chyna’s ex and the father of her child is Rob’s sister’s boyfriend, their relationship seemed positive for a long time, at least on the surface. Have Blac Chyna in his life seemed to really help Rob whose struggle with weight gain and depression has been well documented.

“His confidence was shattered for so long, so to have this banging girl all over him has given him a new lease on life,” the source told US.

Since the breakup in February, Chyna was seen looking cozy with a man named Jamel Davenport at dinner, so there’s speculation that she may have already moved on from Rob.

Do you think that a Rob Kardashian-Black Chyna reunion is in the cards now that Rob is in the market for a new mansion. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

RELATED NEWS ON INQUISITR

Rob Kardashian Putting Health And Baby Dream First, Amid Blac Chyna Split

Video:Rob Kardashian Shares More Adorable Dream Moments Amidst Parenting Controversy

Video:Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Back Together? Furious Neighbors Complain To Police

Video:Kim Kardashian Finally Shares A Photo Holding Blac Chyna And Rob’s Baby Dream

Video:Rob Kardashian ‘Unfit Father To Dream’: Blac Chyna Monitoring His Parenting

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]