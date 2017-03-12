Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘Talking Marriage Just Weeks After Drake Split’

Jennifer Lopez is already talking marriage with Alex Rodriguez, it has been alleged.

The pop star, who has only been seeing Rodriguez for two weeks, as FOX News reveals, is said to be head over in heels in love with the 41-year-old, who happens to be her first boyfriend since splitting from rapper Drake in February.

According to Hollywood Life, Jennifer Lopez’s love life couldn’t be going any better. Her career is on top and her personal life is doing just as great — Jennifer feels smitten by Alex, and while their romance is still fresh, she’s convinced that they’ll be together for a very long time.

Jennifer Lopez appreciates the fact that after such a hectic year, she can focus more of her time on her own personal needs, and having a full-on relationship with somebody that could potentially blossom into marriage is something she’s definitely been looking for.

To know that Alex has just as much interest in her as she does in him, sources say they are a match made in heaven. The only thing that’s worrying Jennifer Lopez’s close friends, however, is the supposed fact that she’s already thinking about tying the knot with Rodriguez.

Jennifer has no shame in admitting that she’s a hopeless romantic, a source notes, adding that Lopez follows her heart and if she’s feeling strongly about someone, she doesn’t hesitate to let them know what her future plans are with Rodriguez.

“Jen is totally crazy in love with Alex — she says he’s her perfect man and soul mate,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

“[Jennifer is] saying that ‘he’s the one,’ but friends are worried because she’s only just come out of the relationship with Drake and she’s jumped right back in. There are concerns that she’s moving way too fast, even by JLo standards, and that she’s heading for heartbreak again.”

As the source already mentions, it’s only been a month since Jennifer Lopez called it quits with Drake, who she allegedly dated for three months. For her to jump into a new relationship so soon is worrying some of her friends and family members, especially since marriage talk is already being brought up.

Again, Jennifer Lopez thinks she’s making the right move in getting together with Alex. After all, she’s been working incredibly hard with her Vegas residency, her forthcoming Spanish album, and her recurring role on NBC’s Shades of Blue. J.Lo sees nothing wrong with dating multiple people — she’s simply trying to find the one.

“When it comes to love she marches to the beat of her own drum, and she can’t help being a hopeless romantic,” the insider continued. “As crazy as it sounds, Jen’s already talking marriage, and nobody should be surprised if these two make it official very very soon.”

Last month, sources claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Drake were forced to call it quits due to their hectic schedules keeping them apart for weeks on end. Both Hollywood stars knew that their romance wasn’t going to work out, as Drake prepped for his European tour while Jennifer knew she’d be caught up with her career obligations in Los Angeles.

It’s said that Jennifer Lopez and the “One Dance” rapper have decided to remain good friends — their breakup didn’t end on a sour note, a source assures.

News of Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Alex Rodriguez comes just weeks after reprising her role as Harlee Santos on Shades of Blue, which recently kicked off its second series to solid ratings. It’s already being predicted that the show will get picked up for a third run when execs analyze the show’s overall performance near the end of its current series run.

