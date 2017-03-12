Nicki Minaj Hinting At Pregnancy With Future Amid Romance Rumors?

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant with Future’s child?

Since the twosome paired up for a music video shoot to accompany their forthcoming single together, as revealed by FACT Mag, rumors concerning Nicki Minaj’s love life have linked back to the “Mask Off” rapper, who she is secretly said to be dating.

Nicki Minaj and Future have stayed quiet regarding their supposed relationship, which has only fueled more speculation, and according to Hollywood Life, it seems as if the 34-year-old female rapper is really beginning to fall for the Atlanta-born superstar.

Recent conversations that Nicki has had with Future have constantly referred back to her plans to start a family, with follow-up plans to eventually get married and settle down with someone she knows will treat her with kindness and respect.

Nicki Minaj decided to call it quits with rapper Meek Mill back in January, having come under the impression that their consistent fighting and alleged arguments made it very clear that they just weren’t meant to be together.

Nicki’s decision to spend more time with Future seems to have made her feel very comfortable to discuss rather private matters with the 33-year-old, who, according to Hollywood Life, has also been very honest with Minaj with his own plans to have more children in the near future.

“Future understands that the reason Nicki hasn’t had a child yet is because she hasn’t met the right man who will be there for her through it all,” an insider reveals.

“Future thinks Nicki Minaj would be an excellent mother. He can tell she loves hard and nurtures everything she touches, just like her rap career. Nicki’s young and beautiful with a crazy energy and [Nicki] gives 110-percent in everything she does and motherhood for her would be no different.”

Future has allegedly told Nicki Minaj that her plans to start a family will happen eventually, stressing that just by the way she carries herself, the rapper is convinced she would make a great mother — he’s sure of it.

The conversations regarding Nicki Minaj’s plans to settle down in the near future then led to Future supposedly telling the “Starships” hitmaker that he also sees himself welcoming more children into the world, admitting that there’s no better joy for the “Rich Sex” rapper than spending quality time with his kids.

“He didn’t tell her he wanted to have a kid with her, he did tell her how much he loves his children and how the best part of his life is being a father. He expressed his passion for children and how he wouldn’t be opposed to having another one.”

Future gushing to Nicki Minaj about his plans to have more children comes just days after reports claimed the rapper had allegedly offered Minaj to relocate to Atlanta in the midst of her feuds with Remy Ma and Meek Mill.

According to reports, Future believes that Nicki is being targeted from all angles and only hopes that she accepts his offer to move to Atlanta — away from photographers and the drama that she’s constantly surrounded by when she’s in Los Angeles or New York.

As previously mentioned, Nicki Minaj and Future have not commented on their supposed romance just yet, but with reports claiming that the twosome is constantly speaking to one another, with Future’s plans to have Nicki relocate to Atlanta, it seems as if their relationship is in full effect.

Do you think that dating another rapper is a wise move from Nicki Minaj, who is just weeks away from completing her fourth studio album? After all, it’s only been two months since she decided to call it quits with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]