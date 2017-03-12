‘Naruto: Sasuke’s Story – Sunrise’ Released: Latest Novel Shows Ninja’ Journey

Fans of immensely popular Japanese manga Naruto have been offered a new side story of the legendary Sasuke Uchiha. The story will be offered in both print and digital versions, and will narrate the ninja’s treacherous journey that he undertakes in the hopes of atoning himself of his sins.

Viz Media, a prominent company that specializes in the publishing, distribution, entertainment licensing and intellectual copyright management of Japanese anime and manga, delighted fans of Naruto, a insanely popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, with the addition of Naruto: Sasuke’s Story – Sunrise, to the continuing series of Naruto novels. The side story of one of the few surviving members of the Uchiha clan will allow fans of the series to get an in-depth and gut-wrenching perspective of the ninja’s journey.

As the title implies, Naruto: Sasuke’s Story – Sunrise; offers readers a chance to join Sasuke Uchiha, the second and youngest son of Mikoto and Fugaku Uchiha, on a journey to atone for his sins. Sasuke is one of the last surviving members of Konohagakure’s Uchiha clan. His journey to make amends certainly isn’t an easy one, and is fraught with multiple challenges. The loner ninja’s story and journey starts after the Great Ninja War. The manga, available in print and digital editions, has been written by Shin Towada, and features original cover art by Naruto’s original mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto.

According to the synopses of Naruto: Sasuke’s Story – Sunrise, “The Great Ninja War has ended, but to untangle the mystery that remains, Sasuke sets out on a journey – a journey that he hopes will allow him to atone for his sins. During his travels, those ninja faithful to the avenger Sasuke bring about tragedy. Meanwhile, danger closes in on the villages of Konoha, Kiri, and Kumo, where red eyes burn with hatred. What is the future Sasuke stares down?” reported Anime News Network.

Sasuke is one of the few characters who is as interesting as Naruto Shippuden himself. Owing to the painful history about his village, his family, and more importantly, his own brother that the ninja witnessed, Sasuke worked exceptionally hard at the Academy. Driven by vengeance against his own elder brother, Sasuke was one of the rare students who actively shunned advances from the fairer sex at school, much to the chagrin of Naruto. Disliking Sasuke’s cool personality and hating all the attention he received, Naruto initially developed a rivalry that didn’t affect the former. However, the childish rivalry eventually blossomed into a long-lasting and deep friendship that has witnessed the test of time.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, Sasuke’s journey may also unravel his exploits and missions he undertook clandestinely to help maintain peace in the Five Great Nations. In the past, there have been mere indications or hints of Sasuke’s involvement. The novel may indicate what exactly the ninja did as a true shinobi.

The latest novel carries an MSRP of $10.99, while the digital version is available for $6.99. Other popular Naruto novels from Viz Media include Naruto: Kakashi’s Story, Naruto: Shikamaru’s Story, Naruto: Sakura’s Story, Naruto: Itachi’s Story – Daylight and Naruto: Itachi’s Story – Midnight.

