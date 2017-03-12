Blac Chyna Weight-Loss And ‘Revenge Body’ Update

Even though Blac Chyna recently gave birth to baby girl Dream (fathered by Rob Kardashian), the pair’s tumultuous romance over the course of the last few months has been anything but. As with anything Kardashian related, it’s bound to get people talking and bound to make headlines. However, the latest headlines involving Blac Chyna have very little to do with her Kardashian ties and more to do with the baby weight that has been tying her down since giving birth to baby Dream.

The 28-year-old Blac Chyna has been keeping fans in the loop regarding her weight-loss journey since giving birth to baby Dream, and, for Blac Chyna, weight-loss hasn’t always been easy. Still, in the latest update from the star, there has been some significant progress made.

As reported by Life & Style (and according to Blac Chyna’s Snapchat/Instagram), Blac Chyna has gone from 192 lbs to 148.8, and there is photo evidence to prove it:

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

By this recent tally, the reality star has lost 40 lbs so far, and while her initial projection was to get down to a preferred 130 lbs, she has certainly progressed in her pursuit of that goal even if she has not reached it quite yet. 130 on the scale would put her 5 pounds below where she was before she got pregnant, and she initially wanted the scale to reflect that number by summer. Blac Chyna, commenting on her current progress, noted,

“My Snap Back is coming along great so far. I’ve been eating less meat & #WaistTraining w/ @Instacurve_ after having Dream! My results are amazing.”

When it comes to weight-loss of any kind — whether you’re an A-list celebrity or a regular, everyday person — motivation is often a key factor, and something that most people want to know about. As far as Blac Chyna and her weight-loss is concerned, there is the question of whether or not her on-again, off-again relationship with Rob Kardashian factored into her regimen, and whether or not she used that roller-coaster relationship to craft her “Revenge Body.”

There is further speculation that a potential custody battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian over baby Dream is looming, so, perhaps this is another way for Blac Chyna to get her body battle-ready for what’s to come.

According to Hollywood Life via People, a source revealed that things have the potential to get messy moving forward, especially given the fact that the Kardashian clan has not always been so welcoming of Blac Chyna. When the relationship was going well, they accepted her as a positive influence in Rob Kardashian’s life, but, as of now, it seems that that ship has sailed:

“I expect things to get ugly. Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations. They’ve always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy. But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions.”

While what happens between Blac Chyna, Rob, and the rest of the Kardashians remains to be seen, fans can clearly see the results of Blac Chyna’s weight-loss, and perhaps the reality star can apply a principle of weight-loss to the rest of her life as well: one day at a time.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Stringer/Getty Images]