Colton Haynes: ‘I Said Yes,’ Green Arrow Star Engaged After Elaborate Proposal

Actor Colton Haynes, who has starred in hit TV shows like Arrow and Teen Wolf, is engaged to his beau, Jeff Leatham. The two became engaged after Leatham staged an elaborate proposal during the couple’s recent vacation to Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I SAID YES!!!” Haynes exclaimed in an Instagram post announcing the two were engaged.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham shared several photos and videos celebrating the fact that they had become engaged on their social media pages.

Leatham’s elaborate proposal included a candle lit pathway with rose pedals scattered over it. The pathway led to a heart made of rose petals.

Leatham even called in a favor from pop superstar Cher, who appeared on a big screen TV set up on the beach to give the couple a pre-recorded personal message in support of them getting engaged.

It was an impressive proposal, even for the likes of Jeff Leatham, who serves as artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, designing floral arrangements for the 5-star hotel.

His work with floral arrangements is so impressive it earned him a “knighthood” as a “Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et Lettres” in 2014. The Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et Lettres is the French government’s highest honor for “eminent artists and writers, as well as people who have contributed significantly to furthering the arts in France and throughout the world.”

“Jeff’s work is a combination of his love for flowers and his passion for design,” reads a page dedicated Leatham on the Four Seasons Hotel George V website. “His creations are bold statements, using shape, color and simplicity to produce a dramatic effect. Breathtaking and unforgettable, Jeff’s flowers and design essentials are always integral to the setting, never merely a backdrop.”

Leatham has published two books dedicated to his floral designs, Flowers by Jeff Leatham and Flowers by Design.

Colton Haynes has starred in numerous movies and hit TV shows. He’s had major roles in series like The Gates, Look, Teen Wolf and Green Arrow, and appeared in the films San Andreas and the upcoming Triumph and Rough Night.

News that Colton Haynes had gotten engaged may come as somewhat of a surprise to his fans. He confirmed that he was in a relationship with Leatham just last month.

“Haynes first teased the relationship on Valentine’s Day last week, sharing a picture of the two from behind, embracing at sunset with red roses arranged in a heart shape on the ground around them,” People reported at the time.

A few days later, Haynes posted a picture of him and Leatham lying in bed together.

“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man,” Haynes wrote in the caption accompanying the image. “I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”

[Featured image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]