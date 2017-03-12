Kourtney Kardashian Gets Called A Wh**e by Kim Kardashian Over Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be together anymore, but it’s a well-known fact that they put up a united front for the sake of their kids. However, lately, the two have been fighting a lot and in the latest clipping of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian told Kourtney that Scott Disick got a girl home with him and that Kourtney was a “wh**e”.

It was in the clip that Scott Disick admitted to being a sex addict. Of course, Kourtney didn’t like what she heard. “It’s just never going to work out,” she told him, People magazine has reported. And in the same clip, Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian “the love of my life”. It’s true that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have always been uncertain about their feelings for each other and have maintained they will be there for their kids, but when it comes to reconciliation, it doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

The Inquisitr had earlier reported that Kourtney Kardashian isn’t even letting Scott in her house. “Kourtney told Scott that she doesn’t want anything to do with him right now,” an insider said. “She wouldn’t even let him in their house.”

The source added: “It is just a total mess right now.” It seems llikeScott Disick’s sex addiction isn’t anything new and he was seen hooking up with a girl in Miami. And Kourtney told Scott he couldn’t see the kids anymore. “So Kourtney told him that he should have thought about that while he was getting wasted and hooking up with practically all of Miami!.”

“Kourtney has been really down since Scott and her split again and she is starting to isolate,” The Hollywood Gossip said.

I miss you Mickey. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

The sources have said that it’s really getting difficult for Kourtney Kardashian now. “When Scott goes off on a bender, Kourtney is stuck playing the role of both parents and it is just really starting to take a toll on her.”

Not just this, her friends are quite worried that Kourtney is proving to be self-destructive and it’s not really working out for her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has started to shut everyone out. “Her friends think that Kourtney is in self-destruct mode because she is drinking a lot and has started shutting everyone out.”

“Kourtney is trying to pretend she doesn’t care but she does. Scott will always be the love of her life.” Her friends have been saying that Kourtney Kardashian is putting up a face that everything is okay when it’s really not. The Inquisitr had said that Kourtney Kardashian, told Kris Jenner: “As time goes on, Scott seems to just get worse.” Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are going to be able to patch up everything?

Road TRiPPiN A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

While Scott Disick continues to see other women, Kourtney is not stopping herself from doing so either. The Hollywood Gossip has gone on to say that Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian are inseparable. “They’re totally inseparable and people are beginning to wonder if it’s the real deal.”

The sources went on to say that they are in constant touch with each other and possibly living with each other. “They’re constantly texting and calling when they’re apart, but when they’re in the same town, she’ll usually stay at his place if they go out, or he’ll be at hers.”

“They even have matching toothbrushes at each other’s houses,” says the insider.

Do you think the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is going to be able to get over Scott Disick? Do you think she is going around with Justin Bieber? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]