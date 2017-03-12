Angelina Jolie’s New Man Meets The Kids; Brad Pitt Furious?

Angelina Jolie’s new mystery man meets her six children. After a vicious custody battle with Brad Pitt, he has barely been able to spend time with the kids. Will Pitt be furious once he finds out that Jolie’s new beau has been spending time with his kids?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have gone through a tumultuous divorce and a brutal custody battle since announcing their split last year. While it has been reported that Brad Pitt has not been able to spend as much time with the couple’s six children as he would like to.

However, it seems that Angelina Jolie is doing well after the split. According to Radar Online, the 41-year-old actress has been spotted with a new mystery man multiple times in the last few days.

On March 11, Angelina Jolie and her six children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Jolie, who recently broke down on camera talking about her split from Brad Pitt while in Cambodia, appeared to be in good spirits as rumors continue to circle that the star has gotten herself a new man.

New photos of Jolie spending time with a mystery man while she was promoting her latest project in Cambodia. The pair were even reportedly caught sneaking out of her hotel at one point.



The man was reported to have already met and spent time with the actress’s children. Jolie’s rumored new boyfriend has also been “spoiling the kids with gifts.”

Sources close to Pitt say that they are not sure if he knows about Jolie’s potential new love interest yet.

“Brad will hit the roof when he finds out about this.” “He’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world, and now she’s letting some guy buy them trinkets?”

Happy Birthday sweet Zee????????❤️ #zaharajoliepitt#bradpitt#angelinajolie#angelinajoliepitt#brangelina A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:36am PST

The man apparently bought over $250 worth of gold bracelets for Jolie and Pitt’s twins, Vivienne and Knox, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

The source continued to say that Angelina Jolie was “desperate” to send a message to the world that she and her family don’t “need Brad” and to put on a happy, united front with the children.

A few days ago, reports claim that Jolie’s new guy was spotted getting onto a private plane with Angie’s oldest sons.

Brad Pitt has also been linked to multiple women in the last few months, although, those women were never introduced to his children, as far as we know.

❤️???? #bradpitt#angelinajoliepitt#angelinajolie#mrandmrspitt#brangelina#love#truelove#cute#beautiful#couple#perfect A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Aug 31, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

Jolie has yet to comment on the alleged new romance.

According to Life And Style magazine, Jolie recently went to Pitt’s longtime friend, George Clooney, for parenting advice.

Mrs.Jolie-Pitt:”We were fortunate enough to be in that unusual situation where we got married with our children, and they were a part of the ceremony and they wrote some of the vows.”????❤️ #mrandmrspitt#bradpitt#angelinajoliepitt#angelinajolie#brangelina#love#truelove#wedding#family#joliepittfamily#maddoxjoliepitt#paxjoliepitt#zaharajoliepitt#shilohjoliepitt#knoxjoliepitt#viviennejoliepitt#kids#beautiful A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:28am PDT

However, Angelina apparently could not “stand to be around Amal,” Clooney’s wife who is currently pregnant with twins.

“…not because Amal was unkind or rude, but solely because Angie was filled with envy.”

What do you think about Angelina Jolie letting her alleged new man spend time with the kids when Brad Pitt has not been able to? Let us know in the comments section below.

