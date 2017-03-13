‘Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age’ Collector’s Edition Announced

Square Enix has unveiled the Collector’s Edition for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age at PAX East this weekend. Bonuses included with the Digital Edition, Standard Edition, and a Limited Steelbook Edition have also been revealed. The HD revamp of the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy game has a confirmed release date of July 11.

#FFXII The Zodiac Age releasing July 11, 2017 in North America and Europe reveals a shiny Collector's Edition! https://t.co/bwOy48SCx1 pic.twitter.com/J6Mjt7y70W — Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) March 10, 2017

The Final Fantasy XII Collector’s Edition comes with a copy of the game housed in a Steelbook case that features artwork by Akihiko Yoshida, the artist behind the character designs in XII, who is also well-known for his work on Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XIV. Also included are a set of six art cards featuring the World of Ivalice and its characters: Vaan, Ashe, Basch, Penelo, and Fran with Balthier.

Perhaps the most alluring feature of the Collector’s Edition is a set of five mini-busts that depict the Judge Magisters Bergan, Drace, Gabranth, Ghis, and Zargabaath. Per Square Enix, this distinctive set is exclusive to the Collector’s Edition and is not going to be made available for purchase separately. In addition, this special collection is only being sold through the Square Enix Online Store. Fans in North America and Europe can pre-order the set for $199.99 or €199.99 depending on their region.

Take a look at the #FFXII The Zodiac Age Limited Steelbook Edition releasing July 11, 2017 in NA and EU! https://t.co/bwOy48SCx1 pic.twitter.com/NCrzy3GGUd — Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) March 10, 2017

Those fans who are primarily interested in keeping their game in a Steelbook case can opt for the Limited Steelbook Edition. Unlike the Collector’s Edition, the Steelbook Edition is being made available at other retailers at a suggested retail price of $49.99 USD. It’s not a bad deal, since this is the suggested price for the Standard Edition of the game as well.

As an added bonus, the Steelbook Edition also comes with a DLC code to unlock a feature that gives players the option to listen to the game’s original background music in the game. As announced just prior to E3 2016, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age features a new recording of the soundtrack. Through this additional DLC, which is also included in the Collector’s Edition, players can choose to play the game with whichever recording of the music they prefer.

Fans of Yoshida’s artwork who plan to just stick with the Standard Edition of the game are also in for a treat if they purchase the game upon release, since it comes with a reversible cover that is limited to only the first print run of the game. As is the case with all special and limited editions, pre-ordering is recommended to secure any of the aforementioned bonuses.

Check out the exclusive #FFXII The Zodiac Age music compilation and #PlayStation theme included in the digital pre-order of the game! pic.twitter.com/zx4D65UsxP — Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) March 10, 2017

Players getting the digital edition are not being left out in the collectible bonus department, either. The pre-order bonuses for the digital edition include an exclusive PlayStation Theme that unlocks at the time of purchase, plus a four-track digital music compilation that unlocks when the game releases in July. Those interested in scoring these additional digital goodies with their purchase must pre-order via the PlayStation Store.

The FF series began in 1987 & here’s a look back at the magical 30 years that followed. Let us know your most cherished FF memories! #FF30th pic.twitter.com/asHCi3sgds — Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) March 9, 2017

Final Fantasy XII is getting the HD treatment for PS4 as the series celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. See the most recent trailer from last year’s Tokyo Game Show in the video below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]