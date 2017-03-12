Sarah Palin Slams GOP’s New Healthcare Plan, Calling It ‘Socialism’

Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin may no longer hold office, but she is making sure her mind is heard as she has slammed the GOP’s new healthcare plan in a recent interview. Sarah Palin has been in the news a lot since 2008 when she was tapped as the Vice Presidential nominee alongside John McCain. Despite her inexperience, she was an interesting pick for the time and would have been the first female Vice President in United States history.

Many people believe McCain did this in response to Hilary Clinton’s growing popularity from Democrats, despite Barack Obama being the clear favorite about liberals at the time. Unlike Clinton however, Palin’s knowledge on politics put her back a step and caused her to lose some respect for McCain and the Republican campaign for office. Eventually, she would leave office in Alaska in 2009 and work on television as often as possible.

She has been used a lot on FOX News regarding her conservative thoughts on various issues. This has made her voice heard quite often, and now she decided to take on an interview from noted alt-right website Brietbart where she tackled the new House Republican led healthcare bill known as the American Health Care Act. Palin told Brietbart…

“Even in this new quasi-reformed proposal, there is still an aspect of socialism. That’s the whole premise here.

Her main issue is the thirty percent tax, or penalty, that would be dropped onto Americans who sign up later. Or for those who may think that the plan needed is too expensive, but know they may require a major surgery and pick a plan back up for example. The penalty would be done by the insurance provider and not the federal government, but it does seem wrong to several Republicans…even those in the House and Senate.

The GOP will remove the Obamacare mandate that says people must have insurance or pay a penalty. However, many Republicans see the thirty percent penalty as the exact same type of thing and want it removed. It very well could be dropped as well. It is theorized that the House of Representatives may very well pass the bill but once it reaches the Senate, it’ll be sent back to make repairs.

In this, many believe the penalty will be removed. However, it will be interesting to see if anything is added in its place. Obviously, insurance companies want to make sure people buy a plan. This could force them to lower their costs so that people buy, but in doing so, it could lose millions to billions. Naturally, insurance companies do not want this. However, Obamacare allowed these companies to raise premiums far too high, and all Americans agree on this.

That said, any new plan by the GOP that can solve this problem would be useful. Sarah Palin believes that President Trump will help in removing the penalty most likely as she expects him to “step in and fix it.” Palin has high hopes for Donald Trump in office, touting his skills as a businessman. She has faith in him when it comes to this new healthcare bill especially, telling Brietbart…

“He’s going to understand whether this makes sense in his vision of how to grow businesses and how to get government off our back and back on our side.”

It remains to be seen whether or not President Trump will do as Sarah Palin claims. However, if Palin is right and Trump or anyone else removed the penalty, this healthcare bill could pass through both the House and Senate. It’ll be interesting to see how insurance companies would react to things. The Republicans hope to create competition and lower costs with their new healthcare bill, which is certainly possible. Palin is not along in criticizing the GOP healthcare bill as other House and Senate Republicans have called it “Obamacare-lite.” That said, those people may continue to push for change. It’ll be interesting to see if they get it.

[Featured Image By Colin Young-Wolff/AP Images]