WWE News: WWE UK Competitor Teases Joining Rumored Triple H Stable

A new faction led by Triple H has been rumored to form on WWE television in the near future and fans got a small glimpse of that possibility earlier this week.

During a live event in Buffalo, New York, on Friday, Triple H teamed with former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and recent NXT call-up Samoa Joe to face Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho and the returning Finn Balor. Triple H is set to wrestle at several live events leading into Wrestlemania 33 on April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Owens and Joe are the two names rumored to be involved in the new Triple H-led faction if and when it debuts. Names like former NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) or even former Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair have been rumored.

Triple H is no stranger to being a member or assembling popular factions; his work within D-Generation-X, Evolution and The Authority has proven his moniker of “The Cerebral Assasin” to be a factual claim.

Now, one name closely tied to the possible faction is former WWE United Kingdom Tournament competitor and standout Pete Dunne. The British grappler was praised for his performance in the WWE UK tournament, making it to the finals before losing to Tyler Bate, who was crowned the inaugural WWE UK champion.

Dunne, 24, has since made his debut on NXT, defeating Mark Andrews on the February 22 edition of the show. The photo of Triple H alongside Owens and Joe caught Dunne’s attention as he gave his take on it via Twitter.

It’s obvious that any Triple H faction that debuts on WWE television will be comprised of former NXT standouts and/or competitors from tournaments like the Cruiserweight Classic or WWE UK tournament — all Triple H creations. Owens and Joe are both former NXT World Champions, and two crucial cogs in the NXT machine in recent years.

Dunne is cut from the same cloth as his potential future partners. Just 24 years old, Dunne is a highly-regarded performer in his native United Kingdom and all across Europe. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Dunne spoke about the praise he received for his performance, particularly from Triple H.

“It was one of those things where at the time, you’re in work mode and your mind is on lots of other things. But on reflection it was absolutely surreal the stuff that Triple H was saying. I was getting loads of tweets from people saying that Shawn Michaels had talked about me on Chris Jericho’s podcast and then I got to meet Shawn Michaels when I was over in Florida. It was unreal to be around Fit Finlay and William Regal and pick their brains. It’s absolutely surreal. But like I say that’s on reflection. At the time your head is screwed on and you are ready to work and it all feels more familiar than it should do.”

Triple H himself has acknowledged his appreciation for Dunne’s abilities.

With Wrestlemania 33 less than one month away, it likely that any faction will debut following the event. Owens has a big match against Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship; Joe is rumored to face Finn Balor or Sami Zayn; Triple H is set to face Seth Rollins if his former protege can recover from a knee injury in time.

Then, it appears Triple H leading a group of experienced, and possibly one young man is a done deal.

[Featured Image by WWE]