Get Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update For Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE Via LineageOS ROM

Older Samsung Galaxy devices that are not getting official firmware support anymore can only rely on custom Android ROMS to experience a higher version of Google’s mobile OS. For instance, Samsung’s 2013 smartphone flag bearer, the Galaxy S4, can only taste the Android Nougat through a custom firmware.

And thanks to genius developers, a LineageOS custom ROM based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is now available for the LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE. The firmware, according to Team Android, brings in various features for customization and for a faster and smoother performance.

But since it is an unofficial Android 7.1.1 Nougat firmware update for the Galaxy S4 LTE, those who will decide to push through with it need to be extra careful as any errors during installation can render the handset device essentially useless. The post from Team Android offers a complete how-to guide on the proper way to install the Android Nougat update on the Galaxy S4 LTE via the LineageOS ROM.

Moreover, there are requirements that need to be met prior to the actual installation to help guarantee a hassle-free process. One of them is ensuring that the model number of the Samsung Galaxy S4 device is correct. The LineageOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is currently compatible with the LTE variant of the Galaxy S4, particularly those bearing the model number GT-I9505. To verify the phone’s model, simply head to the Settings menu and then look for About Device, where it will show pertinent information about the device alongside its model number.

Whether the update is through the official Over-the-Air method or unofficial channels like the use of a custom ROM, a battery-check is always necessary. To install the Nougat-based LineageOS ROM, the Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE unit should have at least 80 percent battery power left to minimize the chances of the phone suddenly dying in the middle of the update process only because of a drained juice pack. A bricked device is the worst outcome that can be expected from this kind of undesirable scenario.

It is also a must to create a backup of the files and settings stored on the Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE as using a custom Android Nougat ROM can wipe-clean the phone’s memory. Two of the most trusted custom recovery tools to back up and to flash a custom firmware are ClockWorkMod and TWRP.

The Inquisitr would like to remind everyone that updating the Samsung Galaxy S4 LTE to Android Nougat using an unofficial firmware poses a lot of risks, thus, proper precautions are highly advised.

As for the latest news about the release of the official Android Nougat update to Samsung Galaxy units, the 7.0 version recently made its way to the Samsung Galaxy S6 family. Reports have revealed that the Nougat firmware for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge units are currently rolling out in various European countries. The Inquisitr listed the regions where the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 has been spotted.

Also, while some carriers have already released the Android Nougat update for Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S7, the Canadian network Rogers has yet to push out the firmware for its units. But thanks to its updated OS Upgrade Schedule, which is posted on the company’s official community forums page, we now know that it is planning to release the Android 7.0 Nougat update of its carrier-branded Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge on March 20.

If this schedule pushes through, owners of Rogers-branded S7 and S7 Edge units can look forward to receiving the official firmware starting on that date. An Over-the-Air notification prompting users to download and install the firmware should pop-up on these smartphones once the firmware is ready.

Are you still waiting for the official Nougat update for your Samsung Galaxy device or are you eyeing to use a custom ROM?

