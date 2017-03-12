Kylie Jenner, Tyga Breakup: Did Money Come Between Reality Star, Rap Boyfriend?

Kylie Jenner is rumored to have pulled the plug on her near two-year relationship with rapper boyfriend Tyga.

Hollywood Life reports the reality TV star and youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner klan grew tired of her much older boyfriend “taking advantage of her financially” and being irresponsible with his own money.

“It’s not just about money, but about growing up,” a source added. “Also she’s growing into a woman, and needed to make some changes in her life. Kylie’s completely moved on.”

The breakup doesn’t come as unfamiliar ground for the two. The pair briefly split about a year ago over the weekend of the rapper’s 26th birthday when rumors of his dalliances with other women reached a boil. Tyga was also once accused of cheating with a Brazilian model and sending “unwanted messages” to an aspiring 14-year-old singer and model. The two also called it quits for a while in 2015 over what was simply described as “something Tyga did.”

Following their birthday weekend split, Kylie spent at least part of the months they were a part hanging out with fellow rapper Party Next Door.

She even starred as the love interest in his “Come and See Me” music video, where the two engaged in a steamy make-out session in the rain. Over that time, they were also seen out bowling together and just hanging out.

Through it all, the attraction and chemistry between Kylie and PND was said to off the charts.

But somehow, someway she and Tyga always found a way to patch things up and make their way back to one another, and more recently there had even been rumblings that the two were planning to make it official by walking down the aisle.

The pair were said to be excited about the prospect of a beachfront wedding, where Tyga’s young son King Cairo would be a part of the festivities and the two would film the nuptials for airing on an upcoming reality spinoff show they were in the midst of planning.

For Christmas, Tyga is reported to have given Kylie a diamond ring as a symbol of how into one another the two were. The two spent the holiday hob-knobbing at momager Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, where they openly cozied up for all to see.

Recently, Tyga came out in support of Blac Chyna, the mother of his young son, in her public custody battle with Rob Kardashian following their breakup.

Up until now, there’s been no indication that Kylie held that development against the “Rack City” rapper.

“Chyna is an amazing mother whose been nothing but perfect to King and would give her life to save his,” a source said in explaining why Tyga has been so adamant in standing by his ex.

“She makes crazy sacrifices to take care of him and Tyga will always respect that and her because she’s the mother of his child,” the source added.

Some media outlets have reported the rapper was even ready to stand up to all of the Kardashians in support of his ex if and when the time came where they sought to take custody of the child she shares with Rob.

“There’s no way he’s going to let Rob or any of the Kardashians attempt to run her low in public and suggest she’s a horrible mother,” a source added. “Tyga and Chyna have definitely had their share of issues, but to him, she’s a perfect mother.”

Tyga’s support or not, Chyna and Rob are rumored to be gearing up for an all-out custody battle over four-month-old Dream, with Chyna insisting that he only have visitation rights.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]