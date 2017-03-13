‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Live ‘After The Final Rose’ Brings ‘Historic’ Moment

The time has come for Nick Viall to make his final choice in front of the entire world and let everyone know who will be the winner of The Bachelor. There has been a lot of drama throughout this season and it is down to only Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi remaining, but who will Nick choose? Yes, that is one of the biggest things to ask, but an even bigger question is if he is still together with his final pick after all this time.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

On Monday night, everyone is going to finally see who Viall ends up proposing to and he is currently engaged to. Well, the only problem is that it has already happened and anyone who has read the spoilers already, but the live special could bring about surprises.

Reality Steve reported long ago that Nick is going to end up choosing Vanessa Grimaldi over Raven Gates, and that he will propose to her. Now, that was more than three months ago and a lot can happen in that amount of time, so, are they still together?

According to E Online, there is going to be a “Bachelor first” when the “After The Final Rose” live special takes place after Monday’s season finale. This will be after the proposal, so, it isn’t as if there is going to be an unexpected engagement or anything like that.

Also, fans have seen a break-up on the “ATFR” special before, so, that can’t be a first-time thing either. Whatever is going to happen, show creator Mike Fleiss promises that it will be a big-time happening for reality television.

Monday’s live season finale is going to be historic!!! Believe me… #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 8, 2017

Some of the possibilities being thrown around, but not limited to, are:

Vanessa breaking up with Nick

Nick breaking up with Vanessa

A Bachelor live wedding

Of course, those are just guesses and some of those things have happened before on the live special and in the season finale. It is going to take something big to shock and surprise the viewers that love this series, but they are making it seem as if that is what is in store.

US Weekly is reporting that there are some concerns from Nick’s side of things and that his dad really doesn’t fully trust Vanessa. Even though Nick chooses her as his true love, there may have been more doubt raised since the final episode was taped and maybe, there could be a change of heart.

ABC has tried time and time again during this season of The Bachelor to have viewers believe the spoiler sites were wrong. As things have gone on and the episodes have rolled along, things have happened as expected and reported, but the “After The Final Rose” live special is an entirely different beast of its own.

Limo Rides will forever be tense for me … showtime !! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

If they’re promising something big and epic and “historic,” then, it had better be truly phenomenal. Fans want something huge to happen on the season finale of The Bachelor and the “After The Final Rose” live special, and they won’t be happy if it doesn’t deliver.

Once Monday’s episode is over, the 2017 edition of The Bachelor will be officially over and fans will know if Nick Viall finally found true love. With so much time having passed since the taping of the episodes, anything is possible to have happened and there could be a historic occurrence on the “After The Final Rose” live special. Well, whatever ends up happening, fans appear ready for all this to be over and for The Bachelorette to finally begin.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]