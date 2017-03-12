Chris Brown: Rihanna and Karrueche Tran Causing His Downward Spiral?

Chris Brown and Rihanna’s relationship is still being talked about and not for the best of reasons. It has been reported that Chris Brown is not able to get over his relationship with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran and it might be causing his downward spiral.

#PARTYTOUR A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

The Daily Mail had reported that his latest encounter with the police occurred when Breezy was called upon by the LAPD because of the complaints made by his neighbors. “Chris is a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources,” a source has reported.

Given Chris Brown’s history, this is not the first or the last time he is going to get into trouble with the law enforcement. It all started with that trip to the jail for a domestic abuse incident involving Rihanna and since then he has been in many incidents that have caused Chris Brown a lot of reputation damage.

The Inquisitr had reported that Chris Brown also talked about the depression he went through during his relationship with Rihanna. “I went from being on top of the world, No. 1 songs, being kind of like America’s sweetheart to being Public Enemy No. 1,” Brown said in the trailer for Welcome to My Life: The Official Chris Brown Documentary. “I felt like a f***ing monster… I was thinking about suicide, I wasn’t sleeping, I barely ate.”

Despite his repeated apologies and claims that he has realized his mistakes, it seems like Chris Brown just doesn’t seem to get what’s wrong with his behavior. He was also opposed to Drake and Rihanna‘s relationship. “Chris doesn’t believe for a second that his soulmate would tie the knot with her long-term side piece,” an insider said. “[He] ain’t buying that for a minute.” It is possible that this constant state of denial has caused Chris Brown a lot of problems.

#PARTYTOUR A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Chris Brown’s relationship with Karrueche Tran and his personal life always making news over his professional achievements and it has him annoyed too. Chris Brown went on to say that all he wanted was to focus on his career now. “I’m tired of reading about some s**t soon as I’ve got something popping,” he said. “Soon as I want to promote a tour, a party, a f**king album, anything, y’all bring up something,” Billboard has reported.

And then in the most remarkable fashion, he admitted to doing pot: “My weed and my work. That’s all I need.”

The sources have said that Chris Brown still doesn’t know how to deal with everything that has happened in the past and that it’s he who ends up being the victim of all this. “He doesn’t know how to deal with the sins of the past,” the source said. “It’s always someone else’s fault. He becomes the victim. And I think he tries to numb whatever he is feeling.” Whether Chris Brown becomes the victim or not is debatable, but it’s true that people talk about everything else but his music.

But his friends insist that he is changing and he realizes that it has been his mistake. The sources went on to say that he misses both Karrueche Tran and Rihanna a lot. “He’s had some pretty bomb relationships that ended badly and he realizes that all of them were mostly his fault. He misses Kae and Rihanna. If he could have either of them back he’d be the happiest man on earth.”

