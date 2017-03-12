Mariah Carey Hair Stylist Arrested: 400 Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax On Plane

Mariah Carey’s hair stylist was arrested for trying to carry on 400 Adderall, oxycodone, and Xanax pills onto a plane at a New York airport.

Mariah Carey’s hair stylist, Danielle Priano, was arrested after police searched her bag which contained over 400 prescription pills including Adderall, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and Xanax in February at the Buffalo International Airport, according to TMZ.

Post show dressing room shot with @mariahcarey and @daniellepriano ##1toinfinity #vegas A post shared by @kristoferbuckle on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:50am PDT

Carey’s hair stylist has worked with other well-known celebrities like Ashley Graham, Jennifer Lopez, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The celebrity hair stylist was detained on February 12 while trying to board a flight to New York City. Priano was also found with Suboxone on her person, which is often used to treat drug addiction.

Hanging out after the show with @mariahcarey @daniellepriano & the squad #glam #moments A post shared by @kristoferbuckle on Feb 13, 2016 at 11:15pm PST

Mariah Carey hired Priano to style her hair for her reality series Mariah’s World.

The hair stylist works for The Wall Group and has also styled the hair of Sara Sampaio, Karolina Kurkova, Adriana Lima, and Lucy Liu.

Priano recently styled Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldrige for the cover of Vogue Thailand.

According to Drug Policy Central, Carey’s stylist was charged with four counts of a controlled substance.

Priano has already plead not guilty on all four counts.

Mariah Carey’s hair stylist got her start in the fashion industry doing hair from her uncles, Thom Priano and Garren, are famous hairdressers, according to Mane Addicts.

The celebrity stylist once said that the advice she would give to new stylists would be to work hard and set goals.

“Remember to have good energy – this business is 80% personality and 20% talent. Make people laugh and feel beautiful- leave a good impression and stay positive. Never be late and never talk about another artist’s work – and always support each other!”

OTHER RELATED

Mariah Carey Dismisses Rumors That She Might Be Dropped By Label

Mariah Carey Congratulates Ex Nick Cannon On His New Son

Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon’s Twins Meet Their New Baby Brother

Mariah Carey Denies Cannon Custody Battle Might Lose Recording Contract

Mariah Carey Reportedly In Danger Of Losing Recording Contract After Latest Flop

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey did not comment on her hair stylist’s arrest. The Mariah’sWorld star appeared at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards with her twin children and her ex-husband Nick Cannon on Saturday night.

#happyvalentinesday ????❤️️???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Daily Mail reported that despite Nick and Mariah’s divorce, the family appeared to be united and happy at the awards ceremony.

Mariah and her daughter Monroe wore matching tracksuit dresses, while 5-year-old Moroccan matched his father in an orange sleeveless jumper.

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids’ Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky ???? #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Mariah Carey has had no problem putting her new relationship with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, on display.

The pop star posted a photo of the two kissing on Instagram.

“No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative… it gets the people going!” ???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09am PST

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]